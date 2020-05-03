SAVOY — Beginning May 11, all customers at Willard will be required to wear a mask on planes, mirroring American Airlines’ new policy.
On May 1, American began requiring its flight attendants wear face masks and said that in early May it will begin distributing sanitizing wipes and face masks to customers.
The airline industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with travel limited during the stay-at-home order.
Willard has seen “a high volume of cancellation on daily flights,” executive director Tim Bannon said in late March.
For the flights that weren’t cancelled, he said passenger numbers were down at least 90 percent.
As part of the CARES Act, Willard Airport received $1.8 million in federal grants, which Bannon said will be used to keep the airport fully operational during the pandemic.