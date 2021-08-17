CERRO GORDO — The Cerro Gordo school board voted this week to comply with state mandates regarding masks, meaning all students and staff will be required to mask indoors to start the 2021-22 school year.
With that measure, all Piatt County school districts will begin classes this week by following the mask mandate. Arthur, Blue Ridge, DeLand-Weldon and Monticello earlier had either voted or announced that masks would be required.
Some audience members in Cerro Gordo spoke out against requiring masks, holding signs that said “Unmask our children!” and “Forced masks lead to forced VAX!”
On Aug. 4, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a universal mandate for Illinois schools amid rising cases of COVID-19. At that point, most districts had planned to make masks optional to start the year, while re-evaluating periodically based on local caseloads.
Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said that, state mandate or not, the district would have likely started the year with all students and staff required to wear masks, noting the rising figures that have put Piatt County into a state watch level for COVID-19 in recent weeks.
“Even without a mandate from Governor Pritzker, my recommendation to our board was going to be to start the year with a fully masked plan,” Zimmerman said. “Our goal is to have our students in school five days a week, all day, with the least amount of disruption, and the best way to do that is with a universal masking plan.”
He noted that while the district's July back-to-school plan included optional masks, the board had also planned to re-evaluate closer to the start of school, taking into account more current case figures.