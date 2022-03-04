CHAMPAIGN — On the University of Illinois campus, you couldn’t have scripted a better day to partially lift the state’s indoor mask mandate.
The weather had bounced to a crisp 50 degrees, and a couple days previous, there was a welcome COVID-19 testing landmark: 0 new cases of the virus detected on campus for the first time in four months.
On Monday, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the state’s mask mandate for most indoor spaces, did UI students fling their masks off in celebration? Not really.
When sophomore Nicole Setterdahl visited a campus gym, about 50 percent of exercisers were wearing their face coverings, including herself, she said.
“I wore mine, but it doesn’t really bother me if people aren’t wearing theirs, because the gym isn’t particularly crowded when I go,” Setterdahl said. “Still, this is the first week I’ve seen anyone in that gym without a mask on.”
The UI campus is easing into this new shift in the pandemic. While plenty of K-12 school districts, like Champaign, went mask-optional this week, the UI is keeping face coverings required in its classrooms.
Campus administrators were even considering a requirement during passing periods, Chancellor Robert Jones said, before a change in thought.
“This was intended for guidance in very narrow hallways and that kind of physical environment,” Jones told the senate executive committee Monday. “However, in practice, it was very difficult to require individuals to do so with such variations in different types of instructional spaces across campus.”
Masks are still required in health care facilities, like McKinley Health Center, campus counseling services and COVID-19 testing sites. Transportation areas like C-U Mass Transit District bus stops and Willard Airport are federally obligated to require masks.
For the rest of the semester, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts is keeping its requirement for proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry into theatrical performances, and masks are still required, too.
It’s early, but the campus experience hasn’t transformed, despite masks being optional in the majority of common areas, like libraries and dining halls. And many students, like freshman Avery Geiger, don’t seem to mind.
“In big lectures, you’re in such a tight space with other people and you don’t know their comfort levels, so I don’t think it’s a big deal they make you keep the mask on,” Geiger said.
Perhaps students are used to masks in class after a year and a half. And the campus population, for what it’s worth, is coming off a meteoric rise in cases that spiked at the turn of the year.
In the five weeks from Jan. 2 to Feb. 6, a total of 5,655 students, faculty and staff tested positive for COVID-19 on the UI campus. That’s more than a third of the 16,000 cases the UI has detected since its SHIELD testing system ramped up in fall 2020.
For more context, take the four-month stretch between 0-case days, from Oct. 23 to Feb. 26. More people tested positive (8,406 cases) in those 120 days than the previous 424 days (7,599 cases) of campus testing, according to the UI’s dashboard.
Since February began, cases have steeply declined, down to 56 in the last week as of Tuesday’s data.
The UI will require students to test once for COVID-19 after returning from spring break, regardless of vaccination status.
It’s possible students will take time to ease into the relaxed protocols, like in the Mahomet-Seymour school district.
According to Superintendent Lindsey Hall, the mask-wearing population has shrunk to about 10 percent at most, by her guess, since the school went mask-optional on Feb. 4.
“I’d say it was a much-needed change, and at this point, it has been totally positive,” Hall told the News-Gazette. “I’d say that the vast majority of people are comfortable without masks, are enjoying the opportunity to see smiles, read nonverbal communication and teach children more effectively.”
UI students like Setterdahl and Geiger aren’t eager to throw caution to the wind quite yet.
“I don’t think it bothers me at all,” Setterdahl said of the UI’s strategy. “I think they’re trying to keep everyone else safe. It’s a big school with people all over the place. It’s better to err on the side of caution.”