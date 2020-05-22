J.R. Stillwell has been a part of Memorial Day services at Champaign’s Mount Hope Cemetery since 1948 — until this year.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced a change to Stillwell’s routine.
“There won’t be any services,” said Stillwell, of Champaign American Legion Post 24. “The only time we’ve done without would be weather-related. You can’t say I’m very happy about it, that’s for sure.”
Stillwell said the ceremonies go back more than 100 years. Spanish-American War veterans participated, a sign of the longevity of the tradition.
On Tuesday, Stillwell stood near the grave of the last Spanish-American War veteran involved in the event. The veteran would lead a short parade on horseback.
Though there won’t be a service during this extended holiday weekend, Stillwell will continue to honor the many veterans at Mount Hope and Roselawn cemeteries.
He has American flags waiting for the loved ones of fallen veterans. Stillwell will be in his 1995 Mercury near the mausoleum, handing them out to anyone who asks.
“I will be here almost all day Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Stillwell said.
He has also been leaving flags near the cemetery office.
“So far, not very many people have picked them up,” Stillwell said.
He estimates there are 600 to 700 veterans buried at Mount Hope and Roselawn cemeteries.
Stillwell, 85, served in the Army from January 1955 through 1958. He was stationed in Orleans, France — “85 miles south of Paris. That’s not too bad.”
Later, Stillwell spent 38 years working in the insurance office at the University of Illinois.
His late father, Clyde, first got Stillwell involved in the Memorial Day ceremonies.
While still in junior high, Stillwell created a record of the burials in the Roselawn military section.
Does he think the Memorial Day services will return to normal in 2021?
“I hope so,” Stillwell said.
* * * *
On Saturday morning, Amvets Post 3 will be putting flags on the graves of veterans at Champaign’s Grandview Memorial Gardens.
At 6 a.m. Monday, larger flags will fly.
“Just like we always do,” Post 3’s Rich Barnett said.
Barnett said close to 3,000 flags will be placed by a team of 20 to 30. Another 15 help with the bigger flags.
“The beauty of it is I have such great help on this,” Barnett said. “It’s a pretty good-sized project and a lot of it’s going to be missing this year. But at least we’ve got some of it we picked up so we can have something for the community to remember those who have done what they’ve done.
“People are so good about wanting to make sure our military is remembered.”
Barnett, a 75-year-old Urbana resident, has been involved in Memorial Day ceremonies since 1999.
During past years, a service was held at 10:30 a.m. A speaker was included as part of a program that ran about 40 minutes.
Barnett served in Vietnam War in the late 1960s.
“I’ve been doing veteran’s volunteer stuff ever since,” he said.
* * * *
Edwin Cook, the Color Guard captain at VFW Post 5520, said no ceremony will be held this year at Urbana’s Woodlawn Cemetery because of COVID-19.
The event had been held for more than two decades.
“It’s unfortunate,” Cook said. “It’s really tough. It’s been going on so long and it’s a way to honor all of our veterans, our comrades, who have fallen in past wars and past conflicts.
“It’s kind of put us in a weird place.”
In past years, volunteers would go out and place flags at all of the graves. This year, the veteran’s portion of the cemetery will be decorated, a total of about 600.
Flags will be left at the office for families of non-military graves.
“We’re not going to be able to do the whole cemetery this year,” said Cook, a 52-year-old Champaign resident who fought in Desert Storm.
Urbana American Legion Post 71 also won’t hold a service this year.
At Urbana’s Eastlawn Burial Park, the post will decorate and mark the graves of veterans with an American flag, Commander Bruce Brown said.