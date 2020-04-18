Parkland College unveiled plans Friday to honor the Class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony, set for the evening of May 22 on YouTube.
It’s likely to be one of many cyberspace salutes across the area in the coming weeks.
Minutes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Friday afternoon order to close all school buildings through the end of the academic year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders of area districts were busy brainstorming nontraditional ways to celebrate high school seniors next month — and perhaps, more traditional ones come summertime.
One theme was constant, as expressed by Tuscola Superintendent Gary Alexander: “Our seniors have worked too hard for us to just give up on having a graduation ceremony.”
So, Champaign’s Unit 4 is looking into holding a virtual ceremony at first, then scheduling “an in-person graduation for later in the summer,” depending on what group-gathering restrictions look like then, Superintendent Susan Zola said.
Mahomet-Seymour has penciled in a more formal ceremony for July 10 — “which, of course, is subject to change,” Superintendent Lindsey Hall noted — for Krannert Center, where the Class of 2020 was to be honored on May 22, pre-pandemic.
“We are exploring multiple ways to honor our seniors — but would like those to be a surprise,” Hall said Friday.
In Villa Grove, where signs were planted in every senior’s yard on Thursday, “we are going to do our best to have a traditional graduation ceremony later in the summer,” Principal Sara Jones said.
That’s the direction high school seniors favored when surveyed, said Jones, who added: “We are working on creating other ways to celebrate our seniors during the entire month of May.”
Bement is, as well, with a live stream of the graduation ceremony, a parade of cars and “delivering diplomas in more creative and fun ways” among the ideas being tossed around, Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.
“Look for Bement to get their creative juices flowing on making this a special time in tough circumstances,” she added.
Despite having a strong indication that the news Pritzker delivered Friday was coming at some point before the statewide stay-at-home order expired at month’s end, it was “heartbreaking to even think about,” St. Joseph-Ogden Superintendent Brian Brooks said.
“Sad times for everyone — and especially our seniors,” added Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Jeremy Darnell.
Letters sent Friday to families and faculty reflected that sentiment while at the same time stressing that remote learning will continue and striking a hopeful tone.
“This news is disappointing for all of our students, but it is especially difficult for our high school seniors,” Westville Superintendent Seth Miller wrote. “... Ultimately, we will find a unique way to celebrate your accomplishments in a way that is safe and significant.”
“I understand that today’s announcement may feel like a step backward,” Danville Superintendent Alicia Geddis wrote. “However, the final chapter of this school year hasn’t been written yet. These past few weeks have proven our school community is more resilient, more capable and more compassionate than maybe what we previously realized. I’m confident our collective strength will shine through during the remainder of the school year.”
Most district leaders reached Friday said they’d likely have at least preliminary plans in place next week for how to send their seniors off.
But the full farewell plan could take awhile, said superintendents, many of whom are not quite ready to give up hope on having a traditional ceremony, even if it has to happen at a later date.
“We are not canceling graduation at this point; we are postponing until we have further information,” Tuscola’s Alexander said. “It is important for us to exhaust all available resources and ideas before we simply cancel graduation.”