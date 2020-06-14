In May, the Monticello school district rushed to buy infrared thermometers, gloves, face shields and disinfecting spray about three months before the 2020-21 school year was set to begin.
Districts across the country were doing the same thing, hurrying to acquire enough personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies in hopes of resuming school in the fall amid supply-chain shortages.
“That was the big thing with superintendents because it was, ‘If you don’t order now, you’re never going to be able to get it because most of it is made in China,” Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said.
As they try to prepare for next school year, superintendents are trying to create some semblance of a plan without knowing what’s coming next. The Illinois State Board of Education hasn’t issued guidelines for the upcoming school year yet, so districts are planning for three different possibilities: a return to full-on remote learning, all students back in school, or some sort of a hybrid model where a portion of students are in school at a given time.
“We’re all throwing out a lot of ideas while waiting for specific direction,” Zimmerman said.
In the hybrid option, students would likely either go to school every other day or every other week. On Fridays, in either case, schools would likely be cleaned and classes would be online. Some high schools, including Monticello, have discussed having some classes entirely online and others entirely in person.
Even if all students go back simultaneously, schools will look different come fall.
St. Joseph-Ogden High School, for instance, is making sure each of its restrooms is complete with touchless sinks and paper-towel dispensers, along with door kicks to avoid needing to using handles and hand-sanitizing stations in hallways.
Schools are buying thermometers and making sure students have masks to wear. Desks will likely be placed 6 feet apart. Lunches might take place in classrooms.
Champaign will have more counselors in middle schools and administrators are looking to contract mental-health workers.
“We don’t want to forget that all of what’s happened has a real social/emotional impact on our children and on their families,” Superintendent Susan Zola said, “and so we want to be as responsive to the social/emotional needs as we are around helping catch up in the academic arena.”
The Illinois State Board of Education will likely come out with guidelines in the weeks ahead. That would give schools about two months to create a plan of action and allow teachers, parents and students to prepare.
Whether the recommendations will be mandates or guidelines is uncertain. If the state board merely lays out suggestions, that poses issues for schools as well.
“If they say they’re guidelines and not mandates,” Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox said, “and you decide that you’re not going to follow one and you take something that’s less restrictive, the question becomes, ‘If as a result, someone in the district becomes ill, does that expose the district?’”
Certain classes, like chorus, band and PE, may be unrecognizable until a vaccine for the new coronavirus is available. Schools will have to ask young children to follow specific guidelines, some of which they may not be able to do.
“That would be a very long day for an 8-year-old to leave a mask on, and I think it would be pretty difficult for a teacher to do all of the things that they might want to,” Zola said. “But I also respect the fact that some teachers may have health concerns. We’re going to try to provide options and try to be realistic in what we ask our younger students versus maybe the older students.”
By August, guidelines will likely be less stringent. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is on pace to enter Phase 4 of his “Restore Illinois” plan, which could happen as early as June 26. That would allow gatherings of 50 people or fewer in certain situations and allow schools to open with safety guidelines.
Schools are already allowed to hold certain in-person summer classes, including behind-the-wheel driver’s-education instruction.
“I’m hoping that as the summer progresses and the state moves into Phase 4, some more common sense measures come out,” St. Joseph-Ogden Superintendent Brian Brooks said. “I’m encouraged by the fact that the state is allowing in-person summer school and behind-the-wheel this summer in June. That is not something any of us were anticipating.”
Right now, though, schools are trying to piece together multiple puzzles as they juggle multiple scenarios and variables.
Zimmerman, for one, is looking for guidance so he and his staff can narrow their focus.
“I’m a huge ‘local control’ guy, but when it comes to safety and COVID, we need a little more direction,” he said. “Right now, we’re trying to plan for everything.
“How are we going to do masks? How are we going to do hand-washing? How are we going to do PE? How are we going to do temperature checks? If we can take some of those off the table, instead of trying to plan for all of the unknowns, we’ll be a lot better off.”