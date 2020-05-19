Q: I saw that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was shocked to find that nearly two-thirds of his state’s hospitalized COVID patients had been sheltering in place at home. Are there county and/or state statistics for Illinois on that point?
A:One of the issues with data like this is that it is self-reported. The two-thirds of the people mentioned were essentially “not essential workers,” which means that they should have been sheltering in place, so when asked by the contact tracers, I am quite sure they said they were sheltering in place.
Like with all things, some people are more vigilant than others. If one is sheltering in place but lets others into the home, there is risk for infection.
Every trip to a store, park, pharmacy, etc., can also cause a risk for infection if not done properly.
The virus does not have the ability to move unless we move it, so while I am sure that two-thirds of the people in New York City thought they were sheltering in place, it is unlikely that they were.