URBANA — The coronavirus’ delta variant is already overwhelming hospitals with mostly unvaccinated people, but brace yourself for what’s coming.
The new omicron variant is going to bring a COVID-19 “tsunami,” Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde warned Monday.
She and other local health officials couldn’t stress strongly enough how urgent it’s become for the unvaccinated to get started on their shots now, and for those who are vaccinated to get their booster shots before hospital resources are exhausted and upcoming Christmas gatherings drive up infections even more.
“I simply cannot stress this enough,” Pryde said. “We are all exhausted. There are finite resources in this community.”
On Monday, Carle Health hit its fifth-highest daily count of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
That included 125 COVID-19 patients hospitalized systemwide, with 26 of them in intensive care.
Most were in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, which had 93 COVID-19 patients, 18 in intensive care, on Monday.
The highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on record for the Carle system was 137 on Dec. 13, 2020 — and that was prior to the start of vaccinations, according to Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller.
Carle also reported Monday that 104 of its total 125 COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated, and as of this past Saturday, 15.3 percent of the COVID-19 tests processed in its lab over the past week were positive.
OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center VP and Chief Nursing Officer Deb McCarter said OSF had 279 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its system.
“We continue to see it climbing,” she said.
As of the state’s last update Sunday, East Central Illinois Region 6 was down to 14 available intensive care beds, out of a total 151.
COVID-19 cases in Champaign County increased by 363 over the past weekend — from Friday to Monday — with 144 of those cases added on Monday.
There were 1,990 cases currently active in Champaign County and 24 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to public health district data.
Vermilion County on Monday reported 412 active cases in addition to its 227th and 228th COVID-19 deaths — women in their 60s and 80s.
Right now, it’s not so much hospital space that is threatened but how many beds hospitals can staff, health officials said.
Both McCarter and Carle’s chief medical quality officer, Dr. Robert Healy, said they’re seeing more fully vaccinated staff members getting infected and having to stay away from work.
If more people were vaccinated, McCarter said, “it would help us a great deal.”
For upcoming Christmas gatherings, Pryde warned those who are not vaccinated and the vaccinated who haven’t gotten booster shots risk not only infection but hospitalization and death. Even those fully vaccinated who have received their booster shot should undergo at-home rapid tests as close to the gathering time as possible, she urged.
Pryde suggested hosts could have at-home rapid tests on hand to provide guests before they walk in the door and, she said, they shouldn’t admit guests testing positive.
As of Monday, there weren’t yet any confirmed omicron cases in Champaign County, Pryde said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health let local health officials know Monday that 97 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the current surge are delta cases, but the even more contagious omicron is expected to surpass delta, according to Pryde.
When it hits here, it will be a tsunami “like nothing we have seen,” she said.