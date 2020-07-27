Five days after losing its first resident to COVID-19, Douglas County health officials announced a second fatality on Monday.
County health officials said the resident was in their 60s and had been hospitalized "due to complications caused by the virus."
On Thursday, the state reported Douglas County's first coronavirus-related death — a man in his 80s.
Monday's news came on the day that Douglas County surpassed 100 total cases for the pandemic, with four new positive tests Sunday and three more on Monday.
Monday's cases included an eight-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy and a woman in her 60s.
VERMILION COUNTY: 5 new cases
Two teens, two people in their 40s and one person in their 20s are the latest Vermilion County residents to test positive for COVID-19.
None of the five share a household, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Of Vermilion’s now-146 confirmed cases, 27 are active after 16 were released from isolation Monday.
“All but one of the active cases are at home in isolation, and one is hospitalized at this time,” Toole said.
Our total positive confirmed cases are now at 146.
The county’s single-day positivity rate is 1.25 percent. The seven-day rate is 2.6 percent.
How the Vermilion cases break down by age group:
- 20 to 29: 42 cases
- 30 to 39: 27 cases
- 19 and under: 21 cases
- 50 to 59: 21 cases
- 40 to 49: 16 cases
- 60 to 69: 9 cases
- 70 to 79: 6 cases
- 80-plus: 4 cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 1,117 recovered, 177 active
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 10 Monday, to 1,312.
Active cases also increased by 10, to 177. There were no changes in the number of recovered cases (1,117), residents hospitalized with COVID-19 (12) or coronavirus-related fatalities (18).
With two new cases Monday, Urbana’s 61802 ZIP code has a county-high 36 active cases — one more than Champaign’s 61821, which has 60 more total cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61802/Urbana: 36 active (up two), 183 total (up two)
- 61821/Champaign: 35 active (up one), 243 total (up one)
- 61820/Champaign: 26 active (up one), 201 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 15 active (up one), 114 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 12 active (up one), 228 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (unchanged), 49 (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 7 active (up three), 78 total (up three)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (unchanged), 23 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 5 active (unchanged), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (unchanged), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 3 active (unchanged), 76 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (up one), 7 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged), 4 total (unchanged)
AREA: ZIP codes with six-plus cases
Thirty-four ZIP codes across the area have more than five total confirmed cases, according to the latest data from the C-U Public Health District and IDPH.
The complete list:
- 61821/Champaign: 243
- 61866/Rantoul: 228
- 61820/Champaign: 201
- 61802/Urbana: 183
- 61822/Champaign: 114
- 61832/Danville: 83
- 61853/Mahomet: 76
- 61801/Urbana: 78
- 61874/Savoy: 49
- 61910/Arcola: 42
- 61843/Fisher: 30
- 60970/Watseka: 27
- 61880/Tolono: 23
- 61873/St. Joseph: 22
- 61953/Tuscola: 21
- 60942/Hoopeston: 20
- 61911/Arthur: 19
- 61856/Monticello: 17
- 61834/Danville: 15
- 60957/Paxton: 11
- 60936/Gibson City: 11
- 61956/Villa Grove: 11
- 61877/Sidney: 10
- 61883/Westville: 9
- 61842/Farmer City: 9
- 61846/Georgetown: 8
- 61943/Oakland: 8
- 60919/Cabery: 7
- 61845/Foosland: 7
- 60949/Ludlow: 7
- 61858/Oakwood: 7
- 61752/LeRoy: 6
- 60953/Milford: 6
- 61863/Pesotum: 6
PRITZKER: 'We're all gonna have to keep watching'
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
Speaking Monday in Adams County, which is in the state’s warning territory for COVID-19 trends, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continued to urge Illinoisans to wear masks and avoid crowds.
Those measures will likely be necessary though at least the end of 2020, he said.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that LaSalle, Peoria and Randolph counties joined Adams County in warning territory according to state COVID-19 metrics that track new cases per 100,000 people; the number of COVID-19-related deaths; weekly test positivity; ICU availability; weekly emergency department visits for COVID-19-like-illness; weekly hospital admissions; the number of tests performed; and the percentage of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks.
“If these trends continue in a negative direction, the state will need to take immediate action to impose additional mitigations to slow the spread and keep more people from getting sick. We are trying to bring down infection rates before it gets out of control,” Pritzker said in Adams County.
The metrics “are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do,” according to an IDPH news release.
“We're counting on city and county health departments and leaders do what they know is right to protect their residents,” Pritzker added, noting those efforts include ticketing or closing bars that flout masking and social distancing guidelines.
IDPH said the counties flashing warning indicators saw outbreaks associated with “risky behavior.”
In Adams County, that includes larger social events, health care exposure, travel to hotspots including neighboring Missouri and Iowa, as well as outbreaks tied to places of worship and youth sports.
In LaSalle County, outbreaks were tied to large family and social gatherings, while there were increases in cases among people younger than 29 years, many of whom visited bars or attended larger social events. “Inconsistencies with masking requirements” played a role as well, according to IDPH.
Peoria County also saw increases in cases among people younger than 29 years old, while outbreaks were tied to large gatherings such as Fourth of July parties, and people traveling to Florida, Iowa, Texas and Wisconsin.
Randolph County outbreaks were tied to congregate settings, numerous bars not complying with distancing and masking, and a large party with more than 200 people.
While Pritzker said the state is doing a better job handling the virus than its neighbors and others in the South, it does not take long for cases to spike.
“I can't tell you what's gonna happen August 10 or any date in August yet,” he said. “What I can tell you is we've issued guidance for what we know right now, but we're all gonna have to keep watching.”
STATE: 1,231 new cases, 18 deaths
The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased slightly, from 3.7 to 3.8 percent, with Monday’s announcement of 30,567 new tests and 1,231 positive results.
A day after the state announced just one coronavirus-related fatality — a Bond County man in his 90s — it reported 18 on Monday:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 male 90s.
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s.
- Peoria County: 1 female 50s.
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.