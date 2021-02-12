Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Registration has opened for COVID-19 vaccinations in Champaign County next week.

Eligible to sign up is anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated in phases 1A (health care workers) and 1B (adults 65 and older and front-line essential workers). Also eligible under a new expansion of 1B is anyone ages 40-64 with underlying health conditions and disabilities.

All vaccinations are by appointment only.

Here is how to sign up at any of three locations:

