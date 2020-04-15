BEMENT — School buildings are closed by executive order, but that doesn’t mean some of the equipment used during on-site education can’t be used for the greater good.
Three staff members at Bement decided to take a trio of 3D printers home and chip in, making adjustable mask holders for health personnel.
“They fit any sized head. You just wrap it around the back of your head and hook the mask on the back of that. It keeps them from irritating and rubbing their ears raw,” Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.
She and fellow staff members Andrew Brown and Linda Taylor have made about 75 mask holders thus far, and plan on donating them to area hospitals and health clinics.
Greenwood said it was a shame that the high-tech Dremel 3D printers were not being put to use. A template for mask holders was downloaded, giving them easy access to a program that could be loaded into the printers.
“Those are the ones we had at school, and they were just sitting idle, and I said ‘Is there something we can make, some way we can do something, a way to help?’” Greenwood said. “We brainstormed, came up with it and have been rocking and rolling ever since.”
Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a Community Media Group newspaper. For more, visit journal-republican.com.