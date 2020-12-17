dumplin coourt
Apple Dumplin' owners Jim Flaningam, middle, and his wife Kathryn leave the courtroom after the decision by Judge Ben Dyer at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
URBANA — Apple Dumplin’ restaurant is now under a temporary court order forbidding it to continue operating without a health permit.

In a hearing Thursday, Judge Benjamin Dyer ruled in favor of the Champaign County Public Health Department — which is staffed and run by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District — and granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting the restaurant at 2014 N. High Cross Road, U, to operate as a food establishment without a health permit.

Public health officials revoked the restaurant's health permit last week after its owners continued to defy a state COVID-19 mitigation measure currently forbidding indoor service at bars and restaurants.

The temporary restraining order will be in effect until Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m., when there will be another hearing on a preliminary injunction.

