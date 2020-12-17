URBANA — Apple Dumplin’ restaurant is now under a temporary court order forbidding it to continue operating without a health permit.
In a hearing Thursday, Judge Benjamin Dyer ruled in favor of the Champaign County Public Health Department — which is staffed and run by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District — and granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting the restaurant at 2014 N. High Cross Road, U, to operate as a food establishment without a health permit.
Public health officials revoked the restaurant's health permit last week after its owners continued to defy a state COVID-19 mitigation measure currently forbidding indoor service at bars and restaurants.
The temporary restraining order will be in effect until Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m., when there will be another hearing on a preliminary injunction.