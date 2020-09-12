The solemnity of the 9/11 anniversary ran into the reality of COVID-19 on Friday.
As they have every year since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, area fire and police departments took time to honor the lives lost.
It was different because of social distancing and mandated wearing of masks. Large-scale events were cut back for safety reasons.
At the Cornbelt Fire Protection District in Mahomet, firefighters lowered flags and had a moment of silence.
“With the COVID, the large ceremonies are put on hold, unfortunately,” Fire Chief John Koller said.
In the past, Cornbelt members attended ceremonies at Champaign’s West Side Park or the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana. Not this year.
“Everyone is doing something in remembrance,” Koller said.
Sept. 11, 2021, will mark the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
“I’m very hopeful that next year we’re able to honor and remember on a grander scale,” Koller said.
COVID-19 has changed the way firefighters are able to operate. Koller has been involved in fire service for 26 years.
“We’ve always taken precautions for any kind of virus or disease we may come in contact with,” he said. “Something this has done, and it’s a forever change for us, is wearing a mask on calls.
“We’ve made a decision where post-COVID that we’ll continue that practice.”
Masks provide a safeguard for both the firefighters and the citizens they are serving.
“It’s opened our eyes to some other things,” Koller said.
Urbana firefighters gathered at the Station 1 flag pole on Friday.
Tones went off at the time the airplanes hit the first and second towers of the World Trade Center.
“It was a very simple memorial this year,” Urbana fire Chief Chuck Lauss said of a ceremony that would have involved the community under different circumstances.
Like Koller, Lauss looks forward to a return to normalcy in 2021.
“We’re going to try to make a bigger deal out of it and involve more of the community in the memorial itself,” Lauss said. “The whole underlying message with September 11 has always been ‘Never forget.’ There was tragedy that happened on September 11, 2001. Beyond that tragedy, a nation came together and was extremely strong moving forward.”
He expects a similar rebound from COVID-19.
“We’re a strong nation,” Lauss said. “We’ll come together and we’ll be one.”
In Champaign, the fire and police departments observed a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time of the first attack.
Smaller ceremonies were held by both departments and flags at all city buildings were lowered to half-mast.
The Tuscola VFW placed smaller American flags near the city’s south fire station. And with the help of the fire department, the veterans flew a large flag on a ladder truck.
“We like putting it up to remind people we can’t forget about our men and women who died since then,” post commander John Beck said.
Because of COVID-19, the VFW couldn’t have its usual ceremony.
“We thought about having a speaker, but it’s hard to get a pretty-good-sized group together at once,” Beck said. “With the virus, we’ve got to play it safe.
“The good thing is it’s doing its job and making people think and remember. That’s what it’s all about.”
Last year, the VFW put out up 4x6 flags at the grade school to honor all the service members from Illinois killed since 9/11.
Next year, Beck said, “we plan on really blowing it out of the water,” Beck said.
Danville fire chief Don McMasters said flags at the department’s three stations were lowered Friday.No ceremonies were held.