CHAMPAIGN — The latest COVID-19 fatality in Champaign County is one more indicator of a broader trend seen throughout the pandemic.
That is, this disease kills more men than it does women.
The eighth fatality in Champaign County was a man in his 40s, making the local death toll five men and three women.
Statewide, thousands more women than men have been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19, while the breakdown in COVID-19 deaths stands at 55 percent men and 45 percent women.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Janet Jokela, acting regional dean at the University of Illinois College of Medicine’s local campus, said the gender-related differences in the data are real, and not a fluke.
“The question is what is causing them,” she said.
What’s already known is that women have stronger immune responses than men, Jokela said.
Also known is that more men than women have some of the chronic diseases that can make COVID-19 worse. And gender-related differences in health habits may mean fewer men than women are aware of and controlling those conditions.
Researchers are also looking at differences in male and female sex hormones, which could point to greater protection for women and adverse impacts on men, Jokela said.
Older adults and those with certain chronic health conditions tend to be harder hit by the infection. And more men than women have diabetes, more men have hypertension and more men smoke, among three of the factors that can make COVID-19 more deadly.
Studies have also long suggested women go to the doctor more than men do, and are more likely to be aware of their own health conditions.
“It is true that men seem to have a worse outcome with this disease,” said Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s chief medical quality officer and an adult medicine physician. “Just from experience as a primary care physician, the trends I see in my practice match the research about men tending to delay care."
Healy said he’s been intrigued by preliminary COVID-19 research involving men with prostate cancer.
“What I find intriguing is that men who have had prostate cancer and are getting medication to decrease their androgen do better with COVID then men who aren’t getting that treatment,” he said.
Early research done on COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wuhan, China, suggested men had more serious disease than women and were 2.4 times more likely to die of the disease than women were.
In Champaign County, men have not only accounted for more COVID-19 deaths. They’ve also accounted for 54 percent of the positive cases.
That latter figure may be affected, in part, by the outbreak at Rantoul Foods that drove up the case totals last month, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Director Awais Vaid.
Of the 92 Rantoul Foods employee cases, 57 were men, according to the plant’s physician, Dr. David Fletcher.
While coronavirus infection may not be entirely preventable for those who aren’t staying home 100 percent of the time, there are unhealthy habits that can be changed to improve the odds of doing better with the infection, Healy said.
If you smoke, quit, he said. If you have diabetes or hypertension, get those conditions under control.
“Change what you can,” he advised.
Healy also encouraged all men to have a primary care physician they can check in with to see what preventive measures they should be taking, “and we should do that younger than we do now,” he said.
Jokela said how often men receive medical care and how well they adhere to medication regimens, “those things are critically important as well.”
And as state restrictions are lifted, the important defenses for both men and women remain frequent hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks, she said.
Getting a flu shot this fall will also be important, Jokela said.
While a flu shot won’t protect against COVID-19, it can help prevent suffering a double-punch from both COVID-19 and flu and help keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with critical care patients, she said.