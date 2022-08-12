CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign County woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
This was the seventh COVID death among Champaign County residents since early July and the 303rd since the pandemic began, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
As of Friday, most of East Central Illinois counties, among them Champaign, Douglas, Vermilion and Ford counties, were at a high COVID community transmission level, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed masking and social distancing guidelines, the CDC is still advising masking in indoor public places in counties where transmission levels are high.
Also as of Friday, Piatt County was at a low transmission level, and Iroquois and Moultrie counties were at a medium level.