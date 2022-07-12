URBANA — COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise again as new variants continue to pick up steam.
Carle Health was caring for 59 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, 46 of them at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Four of Carle’s five COVID-19 patients who were in intensive care Monday were in the Urbana hospital.
Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s chief medical quality officer, said COVID-19 hospitalizations nationally have reached their highest level since March — and that’s likely the effect of the new variants spreading across the country.
Virtually all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are now coming from four omicron subvariants, with newcomers BA.5 and BA.4 accounting for nearly 70 percent of all cases.
Healy said he doesn’t know that the subvariants are necessarily making people any sicker, but “they are definitely more transmissible.”
While Carle has cared for as many as 130-plus COVID-19 patients at the Urbana hospital late last year, the most recent total is nearly double the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized there two weeks ago.
For the week that ended this past Saturday, Carle Health reported 17.1 percent of the COVID-19 tests processed by its lab were positive.
Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said Carle is seeing a range of ages for COVID-19 care, but most patients who have been needing hospital support are over age 60.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals also has steadily increased over the past few weeks, from 1,099 reported hospitalized as of June 24, 1,154 as of July 1 and 1,309 this past Friday.
Along with those increases have come increases in the numbers of patients in intensive care and on ventilators across the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
As he has in the past, Healy continued to urge everyone to take protective measures such as vaccination, booster shots and masking for those at higher risk.
The level of community transmission in Champaign County is currently classified as high.