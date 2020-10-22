RANTOUL -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy, Rantoul, has grown to 69 cases, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
To date, 62 students and seven staff members at the academy have tested positive.
As of Friday, there were 34 cases at the facility, including five staff members and 29 cadets, after one of the staff members tested positive.
Public Health's Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said Lincoln’s Challenge, a program for high school dropouts administered by the Illinois National Guard, has been complying with all public health guidance, including the testing of all cadets and students.
Nobody involved in the outbreak to date has been hospitalized, he said.
All cadets and staff members who have had positive tests have been separated from others at the facility, and education has been continuing on the isolation floor via Zoom, according to the Illinois National Guard.
The cadets are set to graduate in November, with 56 graduating Nov. 7 and another 40 set to graduate Nov. 24.
“The cadets’ spirits are good , and they are looking forward to returning home as graduates,” said Col. Michael Haeer, director of Lincoln’s Challenge Academy. "This unfortunate situation has encouraged us by seeing the resilience, strength and determination of our cadets.”