CHAMPAIGN -- Free COVID-19 testing at University of Illinois State Farm Center will be available to the public starting June 1 through the SHIELD CU program, the UI and OSF HealthCare announced Friday.
Testing will be available for those ages 8 and older five days a week as follows:
-- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
-- 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
-- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Health insurance won’t be billed for the tests, according to the UI and OSF.
Those who want to use this site for testing will need to download the Safer Community app to receive updates, test results and what steps to take if the test is positive.
SHIELD CU was launched this past spring by the university and OSF HealthCare to expand the use of the university’s SHIELD rapid saliva testing program. It was initially rolled out for two local schools, Champaign County employees and family members of UI faculty, staff and students.