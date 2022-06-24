CHAMPAIGN — The COVID-19 transmission level in Champaign County bounced back up to high again Friday.
Also at a high level in East Central Illinois were Douglas and Ford Counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Vermilion and Piatt counties were at a medium transmission level.
When the community transmission level is high, everyone — regardless of vaccination status — is advised to mask up in public indoor spaces and on public transportation, and those at higher risk for serious illness are advised to consider taking additional precautions.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID has been rising a bit throughout the week, from seven on Monday to 16 on Friday.
In all, 20 of Illinois’ 102 counties were at a high transmission level as of Friday.