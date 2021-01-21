CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 vaccinations in Champaign County will begin next week for county residents 65 and older, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced Thursday.
Vaccinations are underway this week for those 65 and older with underlying health conditions, and next week those vaccinations will open up to all in that age group regardless of health conditions.
Clinics will continue at two locations in Champaign, and will continue to be available by appointment only.
To sign up for a vaccination at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C:
-- Online at signupgenius.com/go/60b054ca8a82ca5f94-additional
-- Call 239-7877.
To sign up for the clinic at the former Dress Barn store the Kohl’s plaza, call 902-6100.
People 65 and older who don’t get one of the available time slots can get their names on a waiting list by calling 239-7877 or sending an email to coronavirus@c-uphd.org.
Those coming for vaccinations are asked to wear a face covering and allow at least 15 minutes for observation following the vaccination.
The cost of the vaccine is being covered by the federal government, and most health insurers are covering the cost to deliver the shot, according to public health.
In Vermilion County, OSF HealthCare was preparing to offer a limited number of vaccinations this week to its patients 65 and older with underlying health conditions.
Because initial vaccine supply will be limited, OSF will contact patients using OSF MyChart, email or phone when its Vermilion County patients become eligible for vaccination, according to Melissa Edington, director of physician offices in Danville for OSF Multispecialty Services.