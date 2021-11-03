CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 will begin Friday in Champaign County.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is offering Pfizer vaccine for kids by appointment at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Vaccine appointments for kids will also be made available through Carle Health at the Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 n. Market St., C beginning this coming weekend and during every weekend in November. Appointments at that location will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday endorsed the recommendation of a CDC advisory panel that kids 5-11 be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
Kids in this age group account for 39 percent of COVID cases in people under 18, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Appointments can be made at the Kohl’s plaza location through the MyCarle patient portal and Carle.org.
This clinic will be staffed by pediatric and family medicine providers trained to administer vaccines to children.
Carle will also be offering appointments to get kids vaccinated at primary care locations at a later date.
To make an appointment for the I Hotel location: signupgenius.com/go/60B054CA8A82CA5F94-511
To make an appointment for vaccine through OSF HealthCare primary care offices: osfhealthcare.org/vaccine
The public health district said vaccinations for kids will also be made available by appointment through local pharmacies and additional vaccination options may be made available at schools.