URBANA — Students selling negative saliva-test samples on Snapchat.
Fraternity members threatening students for taking pictures of long bar lines.
People leaving quarantine and isolation dorms to pick up DoorDash food orders and socialize.
These were the events among the roughly 200 complaints sent to University of Illinois officials in the latter part of the fall semester in 2020.
Added to 400 earlier complaints from the first part of the semester, the latter batch continues to show that violations and unsafe behavior on the campus were more widespread than previously known and, in some cases, more outlandish.
Between Aug. 17 — a week before the fall semester began — and the end of the fall semester, 4,329 cases of COVID-19 were reported on campus, according to SHIELD testing data. Between July 2020 and March 3, there have been a total of 6,179 cases.
UI scientists initially projected 700 cases at most by Thanksgiving but said they did not factor in possible behavior such as large mask-less parties and students avoiding contact tracers and breaking isolation or quarantine.
A review of the complaints, obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request filed by CU-CitizenAccess.org, showed that parties were the subject of about 44 percent of nearly 600 complaints submitted through the University’s COVID-19 Enforcement Forms.
Reports of mask and social-distancing violations made up 39 percent of the complaints, and quarantine or isolation violations made up 9 percent. The complaints were partially redacted to protect student privacy.
“How is this allowed when two students can’t even meet up for coffee without feeling guilty?” one report said, citing parties and lines at campus bars “all day” Sept. 17.
Other complaints alleged party-goers and fraternity members would knowingly go to a party or bars where someone, even themselves, had recently tested positive. Only 468 students were approved for testing exemptions that semester.
Across all reports, there were around 270 unique locations of alleged incidents.
The complaint forms became available last summer and allowed campus community members to report behavior that violated university guidelines or potentially threatened the health of campus community members. The complaints included a written description and location, but photo and video attachments were not provided to CU-CitizenAccess.
More than 1,800 students were disciplined, according to the university.
Greek houses cited
Complaints made against fraternities and sororities accounted for 18 percent of the total.
Acacia and Phi Kappa Psi were the top reported frats, and some reports alleged several held regular parties — sometimes daily. At least eight Greek houses were disciplined by the university last semester for COVID-19-related offenses.
One complaint filed Aug. 31 alleged that a frat “had strippers at their rush event giving lap dances to potential new members.”
The Alpha Chi Omega sorority was reported because some members allegedly went to a bar and refused to listen to patrons and staff who asked them to wear masks, according to an Oct. 25 complaint.
Parties at apartment buildings, however, were the top reported locations of noncompliance. Reports ranged from social-media observations to threats levied by partygoers in the middle of the street.
“But the host figured out what was going on and confronted me maskless from 3 feet away in the middle of Illinois Street threatening, ‘I should punch your face in,’” one report alleged in late August. “He was joined by three male partying friends, who unmasked jointly, repeatedly, and threateningly called me ‘You piece of (expletive)’ and asked where I lived ...”
One report details a “wild party going on next door” in an unknown residential area Oct. 10.
“Normally I wouldn’t bother, since this residence has covered the windows with black plastic and usually keeps their parties quiet and low key. However, tonight, the volume is disturbingly loud,” it said. “I heard screaming and shouting and thought someone could be in trouble, but as I listened more clearly, I could hear the distinctive titular party chant ‘Y-M-C-A.’”
Masks don’t ‘fit the vibe’
Complaints alleged a wide range of social consequences for reporting, gathering evidence and sometimes simply complying with guidelines.
“We were leaving the elevators in masks, and when we stepped out of the elevator, there was a group of about 20 people, none of whom were wearing masks,” said a report filed Nov. 16. “Upon seeing my roommate and I covering our mouths as we passed them, they all started coughing in our faces and harassing us, yelling about COVID and mocking us for protecting ourselves.”
UI staff members worked to report alleged noncompliance throughout campus, including two reports about Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District buses. One report alleged that UI COVID-19 testing staff frequently did not wear masks on the bus, and another wrote about maskless drivers.
“Talk to MTD bus drivers who quit because so many are riding the buses without masks and they are not allowed to tell such passengers that they can’t ride the bus without a mask,” said the report, filed Oct. 18. “Putting up signs and having pre-recorded messages that say ‘Masks are expected on the bus’ has accomplished nothing. On a regular basis, I hear this recording play on the bus while the bus driver drives with no mask.”
Bars were the top reported businesses for violating or not enforcing mask and social-distancing guidelines. But others were reported for similar violations.
One filed in late September alleged that management at Evergreen Tobacco “encourages student workers to not wear face coverings and social distance because it doesn’t ‘fit the vibe.’”
Evergreen, 306 E. Green St., has not responded to a request for comment. Nearly a month after the report, its Yelp page was updated to including a mask requirement and notice that the store will provide a mask if a customer does not have one.
Another complaint alleged that on Sept. 29, a resident of a campus apartment had someone “spit on my apartment doorknob amid this pandemic. ... She is harassing me and my roommates and is premeditating getting us in trouble.”
One Oct. 29 report expresses fear of retaliation: “I told [them] I wouldn’t report and am honestly scared what [they] would do if [they] found out I reported.”
Four complaints were made about student athletes allegedly not wearing masks inside buildings and even dodging door monitors. One Sept. 8 report alleged that athletes often used unmonitored doors at Huff Hall and detailed two students not listening when asked to comply with mask rules.
“They both shrugged me off and laughed about it as they exited the building,” the report said. “I have also seen many athletes entering the building through doors other than those that have a wellness person stationed by them. I am not sure how they are entering; I have seen them enter from afar and they dash away quickly to the locker rooms before anything can be said.”
Rules allegedly broken
A student who was being housed in an isolation dorm was seen by several people allegedly taking the elevator and picking up a DoorDash order, which a resident assistant confirmed was a violation.
CU-CitizenAccess previously reported how public-health administrators struggled to get students to comply with guidelines, including isolation and contact tracing. New reports show students allegedly willingly engaging in unsafe behavior even after testing positive.
“This guy came into my apartment with three to four others around 5 a.m.,” said one, filed Nov. 7. “He had a fever and was coughing but he did not mention that to any of us. Two days after, he tested positive. He really was trying to ignore that he was sick and needed to stay by himself alone. Instead, he came to my apartment, putting me in danger.”
In-person classes were also affected, with reports alleging students being in classrooms they aren’t authorized to use and professors encouraging students to not use facial coverings.
One, filed in late October, said a student “attended a large wedding with no face masks or social distancing this past weekend. On Wednesday, she returned to the law building for in-person class. Other students left the classroom she was in when they found out where she had been, so her presence and lack of quarantining has affected the learning environment for multiple other students.”
Outside of the classroom, staff faced opposition from within their own ranks.
“The staff member entered the Foreign Languages Building, left, and entered again without a mask,” said a report filed Sept. 16. “He is approved for off-site work and not supposed to work on campus. He has stated opposition to testing and to mask wearing.”
The Siebel Center was the top reported campus building, followed by the Illini Union Hotel and the Scott and Oglesby residence halls.
Opinions about guideline enforcement on campus made up 3 percent of complaints. One pointed out a pattern among students that led to noncompliance.
“It’s a kind of phenomenon: Most students who stay on campus intentionally update a wrong current address that is not in Illinois, so they don’t have to do COVID-19 testing twice a week,” said the report, filed Nov. 5. “By comparing the login address of the student account, you will find people who login to their Compass website here but their current address is not here. ... I think it’s necessary for our university to research the validity of current addresses.”
Some complaints claim the university wasn’t doing enough, while others criticize the administration for “reducing the college experience.”
“Most undergrads on this campus, paying full tuition for what was expected to be a hybrid in-person semester, do not have a single in-person class,” read one filed on Oct. 27. “These same students aren’t at risk themselves, or already have antibodies. ... It is accurate to say that COVID-19 has brainwashed this campus. ... This university began the semester at the forefront of testing ... yet this same University has reduced the UIUC college experience from all that it is to YouTube lectures and fearful adolescents.”
Social media assisted in reporting noncompliance in the community, with A group’s social gathering involving frozen yogurt was widely reported to the university using the organization’s Instagram handle and a post as evidence, which was corroborated by eyewitness accounts.
Social media played a role in revealing behavior on campus during the fall semester, including previously reported photo and video evidence of Halloween parties as cases increased.
Snapchat and TikTok specifically cited in 23 complaints, including one where a student was selling negative saliva test samples on their Snapchat story.
“This is an upcoming Halloween party this Saturday (it’s a house crawl) with three different locations,” read one complaint, which included a screenshot. “A lot of people have been promoting it and selling wristbands for this party.”
Tinder was used to report a student who allegedly traveled in September.
“I see this girl I matched with on [Tinder] 115 miles away,” the complaint stated. “She is an undergrad ... and is supposedly in [redacted].”
Even social-media influencers from outside the community were reported for causing disturbances and engaging in unsafe behavior. After YouTube prank channel “The Nelk Boys” hosted a party at Illinois State University, the group came to the UI and allegedly harassed a student.
“I was approached by one of the boys ... as he was trying to prank me,” said a Sept. 9 report. “He was standing close to me without a mask and I was eating, so I asked him twice to stand away from me and put on a mask, and he did not comply even when I threatened to call the police. ... It wasn’t until I pulled out my phone to call the police that he walked away.”
Salem Isaf contributed to this story.