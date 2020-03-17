CHAMPAIGN — The first order came in by phone at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday at the Esquire in downtown Champaign: a sausage and mushroom pizza.
Longtime employee Kerry Gaskill took the call at a bar that — on any other St. Patrick’s Day — would be crammed with customers.
Not Tuesday, Day 1 of the state’s tight restaurant and bar restrictions (no more dining in) made to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Minutes later, Philo’s John Kunich arrived to pick up his order — outside the restaurant.
Kunich, a plumbing inspector for the City of Champaign, said for the next two weeks he’ll order each day from a local food establishment as a show of support.
“That’s my goal,” he said. “They need our business now more than ever.”
