DANVILLE — When OSF HealthCare made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for its employees, Danville family-medicine physician Dr. Michael Ottney said no.
Now, rather than get vaccinated, Ottney said he’s planning to leave Illinois to either return to his native state of Missouri or relocate to Arkansas.
“Illinois is running me out,” he said.
Peoria-based OSF announced in July that it would require all its employees to be vaccinated by the end of September and warned that those who refused to comply would be subject to disciplinary action if they weren’t granted a religious or medical exemption.
Ottney, who was employed by OSF Medical Group in Danville, said he resigned in August.
He gave OSF four months’ notice but left in September after OSF suspended him Aug. 30 and gave him 10 days to wrap up his practice, he said.
Ottney said his earlier departure was related to a patient who had asked him if he was vaccinated and then complained to OSF about his response.
OSF’s vaccination mandate was issued more than a month before Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in late August that vaccination would be required for all the state’s health care workers, pre-kindergarten-through-12th-grade teachers and staff and all higher-education staff and students.
OSF spokeswoman Libby Allison said 94 percent of OSF staff members have been fully vaccinated.
Some exemptions have been issued on medical or religious grounds, she said, and employees granted exemptions must undergo weekly testing.
Allison declined to say whether OSF has fired any staff members for declining to be vaccinated.
“OSF does not release data on individuals who have been terminated or who have left the company,” she said.
Ottney said he doesn’t have a grievance with OSF, but he does have issues with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which he views as “medical tyranny.”
“This state has made me feel unwelcome,” he said. “They made me feel unwelcome in my practice of medicine. They made me feel they don’t want me and my practice of medicine here. I will go back home to people who are like me, and don’t have this kind of thing.”
Ottney said he could have sought an exemption to OSF’s vaccine mandate based on religious or moral grounds, but he doesn’t have religious or moral objections to the COVID-19 vaccines — or any others.
He also could have likely undergone regular testing for COVID-19, he said, but it doesn’t make sense to him to test without symptoms and risk false-positive results that would require isolation.
“Generally speaking, you don’t test for an illness without symptoms,” he said.
Furthermore, Ottney said, some vaccinated people also become infected with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, and they aren’t being asked to undergo regular testing.
Ottney was employed by OSF for about two years, and previously worked for the Danville Polyclinic before it was purchased by OSF in 2019. He has also worked as a U.S. Navy physician, an emergency-room physician in Olney and Decatur and in primary care for Carle Health in Rantoul.
Ottney said he’s not telling anyone not to get vaccinated, and he believes patients should make their own decisions about vaccination for themselves and their families.
If he’s asked, however, he will share his reasons for rejecting the shots.
Ottney contends that the benefits of the vaccine don’t outweigh the risks, in part because the vaccine is new and a high percentage of people who get COVID-19 survive it.
Plus, he said, there are treatments available that work, “based on my empiric use of them.”
Many experts caution about using survival rates to measure personal COVID-19 risk, especially as unvaccinated people have accounted for the vast majority of deaths.
“National survival rates should not be used as an indicator to determine an individual’s likelihood of surviving COVID-19,” said Awais Vaid, an epidemiologist who serves as deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “A national or state average does not consider an individual’s own age, risks and underlying health conditions. We also know that COVID-19 deaths are believed to be undercounted since not all cases are tested.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health haven’t released any official survival rates for COVID-19, Vaid said.
“Additionally, survival rate does not take into account complications, hospitalizations and long-term effects of contracting COVID-19 as well as spreading COVID to the vulnerable family members, friends and colleagues who could have a higher risk of morbidity and mortality,” he said.
Ottney also contends that adverse events related to the vaccines are underreported and the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 vaccines is higher than the CDC is currently reporting.
He urged his fellow doctors to do their own due diligence about the vaccines.
“As physicians, we’re supposed to first do no harm,” he said.
According to the CDC, more than 423 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S. from Dec. 14, 2020, to Nov. 1. During that time, the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System received 9,367 reports of death (0.0022 percent) among those who received the vaccine — though not all those deaths may have been vaccine related.
The Food and Drug Administration requires health care providers to report any death after a vaccination, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause of death.
Ottney also said it’s likely that, in some cases, people reported to have died of COVID-19 died of something else.
“If Grandpa goes into the hospital and dies of pneumonia, you swab his nose and he also has COVID,” he said. “Now he dies of COVID.”
Doctors are traditionally taught “don’t be the first and don’t be the last,” to use a new treatment or vaccine, Ottney said.
“I don’t want to be the first or the last,” he said. “I don’t want to do something that may injure myself and my family.”
Down the road, Ottney said, he may well be on board with COVID-19 vaccines.
But for him, the best test is the test of time, “and we just don’t have it,” he said.
The American Medical Association said it conducted a survey in May and found 96 percent of doctors have been vaccinated.
The AMA and nearly 60 other organizations representing health care providers signed a joint letter urging all health care and long-term-care employers to require COVID-19 vaccine for their employees.
The Illinois State Medical Society is urging likewise.
“As the leading voice of Illinois physicians throughout the pandemic, the Illinois State Medical Society is concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, especially among unvaccinated persons,” said Dr. Regan Thomas, the state organization’s president. “As a result, ISMS urges all health care professionals to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and supports COVID-19 vaccine requirements implemented by health facilities and other entities that employ health care professionals.”
The state medical society is joining a growing list of state medical societies backing vaccine mandates for health care workers, Thomas said.
“Everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should do so as soon as possible, unless advised not to by their physicians,” he said.