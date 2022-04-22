DANVILLE — City officials are reviewing a plan to use more than $12 million of its allotment of federal coronavirus-relief funds to improve one of its parks, including a project to renovate its nearly 65-year-old swimming pool.
The pool, which was built in 1959, was closed last year due to its deteriorating condition.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said plans for the pool improvements and park work have risen dramatically in scope in the past year.
“Originally, we were literally only talking about the pool, and we were looking at $3.5 million to refurbish and restore it,” Williams said. “Since then, we’ve found our pump house needs to be replaced to come up to modern standards, and that added $1.2 million.”
The city council then said it wanted to add a new bath house at a cost of $1.5 million, and a decision was made to add water slides at a cost of $1.2 million. Those additions plus inflation have ballooned the project cost to about four times of the original estimate.
The city council also decided to make significant changes to the rest of the approximately 21-acre Garfield Park.
“There’s Garfield pool to the west and industrial buildings in the middle, and then all around the perimeter there are mixed-use buildings and individual family homes,” Williams said. “We would get rid of everything (including) relocating a major fabrication building to another area of town.
“It’s a huge project.”
In addition to the pool, the Garfield Park project would involve projects totaling $2.175 million, including:
- A grass football field.
- Pavilions.
- An addition to the Boys and Girls Club.
- A seating area.
- New playground equipment.
If the plan is approved by the council, the pool work would take place over the next two years, with a reopening date set around Memorial Day 2024.
Williams said the Garfield Park pool is the only public pool in Danville.
“If there were another public pool, I’m not sure I could justify to the community making this expenditure,” he said. “I think it’s important for a community of our size to have a public pool.”
The football field would be regulation size. Williams said several youth football teams practice and have games in the park. The playgrounds to be added would be for children ages 0-5 and 6-12. There would also be a walking path and areas for unstructured play. The city installed a couple of basketball courts and a newer restroom/concessions building a few years ago. Those and the Boys and Girls Club will remain.
“It’s a really exciting project,” Williams said. “I grew up on the east end. This was a primary park I used. My sisters and cousins and I used to walk to the park and pool to do things and play. It’s exciting to be able to bring something so nice to this neighborhood. It’s going to be something for the entire city, not just that neighborhood.”
The Garfield Park and pool project is part of a $24.7 million package to use federal virus-relief funds.
Also included in the package:
- $6.8 million for stormwater drainage and sanitary sewer improvements in several locations.
$1.99 million for bridge preservation and maintenance.
$600,000 for youth activities.
$800,000 for a new fire truck.
- $500,000 for tennis-court improvements.
$500,000 for improvements to the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation building.
$14,400 for auditing services and administrative costs.