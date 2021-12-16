Next Danville City Council meeting has been moved online because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tuesday’s council session will be held via video conference and streamed on the YouTube live audio streaming service “due to the increasing positive COVID-19 cases in the area,” Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. announced on Thursday.
The link for live streaming will be provided on www.cityofdanville.org.
Public comments must be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Submitted comments will be read during audience comments, the announcement said.
Vermilion County has averaged around 100 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the last week during its largest-ever surge of the virus.
About 39.6 percent of Vermilion County residents are fully vaccinated, more than 20 percentage points lower than the statewide vaccination rate.