Welcome to the first “Name Dropping” column.
What’s it going to be about? A little bit of this and a little bit of that. Part of it will be tidbits we aren’t able to cover in our stories due to length or lack of space. Some items are just too short to make a story out of them. Others are just the opposite — too long.
And we will use our website as a resource.
Do you have an item that you think would be a good fit here? Feel free to email me at dhinton@news-gazette.com or call 217-249-2404. School principals, be sure to send in those honor rolls.
And away we go....
###
In rural Monticello, a $50,000 matching gift challenge has been mounted by the Allerton Park & Retreat Center that runs now through Dec. 15.
It will support a variety of activities and programs at Allerton.
Allerton Park has not escaped the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenge is one way to help offset some of the damage. Look for a story on the matching gift challenge soon in The News-Gazette.
###
In Rantoul, the former Dollar General building, located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Century Boulevard and Sangamon Avenue, will become a Mexican grocery store.
That’s the word from Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer. Rantoul has a sizeable Hispanic population. The community has supported a couple of Mexican grocery stores in the past.
“They have done a nice job of fixing it up so far, at least on the outside, but have a ways to go on the inside,” Eisenhauer said.
###
Lily Swanson of rural Rantoul was named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for September at Rantoul Township High School.
Swanson, who has a 5.284 grade-point average, ranks 14th in her class of 166 students.
She is a daughter of Travis and Kristin Ramme.
Her school activities have included volleyball, cheerleading, student council, FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Book Club, teacher’s aide and mentor.
Swanson is National Honor Society president.
Her honors/awards: NHS member, Award of Excellence in Social Science, Award of Excellence in Honors Algebra 1, Award of Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus.
She has put in 30 hours as a church volunteer.
Her work experience has included Forum Fitness Center and Bank of Rantoul.
Swanson plans to graduate early from Rantoul and attend a four-year university out of state to begin general education classes. She then plans to pick a major, either communications or criminal justice.
###
It’s been a whirlwind of a year for local school districts.
Many schools in the area have released their honor rolls, students of the month lists and other honors. Here are some:
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR JUNIOR HIGH STUDENTS OF THE MONTH
August — Daniel Traficante, Linden Carlson, Abby Kieffer, Lindsay Gowler, Abigail Strack, Quentin Torney and Reese Gallier.
September — McKenna Garcia, Addi Eisenmann, Travis Quick, Henry Wagner, Lukas Nykaza, Gavin L. Bailey and Lauren Schrock.
October — Ian Dobrucki, Brandon Roady, Rio Casillas, Molly Amjad, Isabella Difanis, Hayley Vallow, Mason Orton and Owen Mahannah.
ST. MALACHY FIRST QUARTER HONOR ROLL
First quarter honor roll has been released at Rantoul’s St. Malachy School.
HIGHEST (All A’s)
3rd Grade
Miranda Abarca, Blake Bryan, Kyla Burns, Emery Cler, Cooper Fox, Brody Humphrey, Charlotte Neitzel, Jude Wahl
4th Grade
Avery Humphrey, Carson McClain, Kenzie McKaufsky, Hunter Rademaker
5th Grade
Chase Anderson, Tucker Fox, Joshua James, Matthew Strater
6th Grade
Evelynn Graham
8th Grade
Jacob Fox, Eli Neitzel
HIGH (A’s and B’s)
3rd Grade
Kelsa Alwood, Klaire Combest, Gabrielle Murphy, Taylor Nierenhausen, Elaina O’Donnell
4th Grade
Avery Busboom, Kyrra Evans, Avery McMorris, Megan Rivera, Melanie Rivera, Connor Suits, Logan Suits, Alejandro Torres, Sam Wachstetter
5th Grade
Dagon England, Julian Torres, Jaxson Wahl, Bionca Walton, Evan Weitekamp, Aiden Woodcock
6th Grade
Khloee McMorris, Addyson Sherrick, Cannon Tschosik
7th Grade
Joel McCallister
8th Grade
Cooper Anderson, Sonya Hernandez, Hannah Shields
LUDLOW GRADE SCHOOL HONOR ROLL
Straight A Honor Roll:
Cameron Hardin
Denni Matamoros-Leiva
Gwen Bradbury
Phoebe Skipper
Travis Stone
Kylie VanHorn
Caleb Bradbury
Aaliyah Clement
Maxlyn Frank
Kayana VanHorn
Reighna Frank
Josh McGee
Evan Vargo
High Honor Roll:
Marcos Domingo-Mateo
Elizabeth DuVall
Arionna Clement
Alondra Rodriguez
Elizabeth Fultz
Jonniel Ortiz Santiago
Chase Schroeder
Magali Sicajan Corona
Vincent Clement
Stephanie Diego Gonzalez
Honor Roll:
Obed Rivera-Pagan
Jack Crawford
Kyler LaRoe
Oscar Rangel
Justin Zamora-Arroyo
Xander Leggett
Kaylee VanHorn
###
In Paxton, State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, was in the classroom for a day teaching students at PBL Junior High as part of the Illinois Principals Association Principal for a Day program.
Bennett met virtually with eighth-grade students in Michael Callahan’s eighth-grade social studies classes. He discussed the voting process, election process and overall civic engagement. Principal Joshua Didier said there was also a chance for students to ask questions and receive feedback.
###
On Dec. 4, Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Junior High School will be hosting author and literary smart guy Jason Reynolds.
A New York Times No. 1-bestselling author, Reynolds has an awards list as long as your arm.
Each class will be streaming Zoom in their classroom for students. Students who are learning virtually that day or are LEARN students will have a Zoom link to watch.
Check The News-Gazette for a story on this event.
###
In Ludlow, work is expected to begin this winter for replacement of the village’s antiquated water main system — installed just after the conclusion of World War II.
The board opened bids on Wednesday, and Village Clerk Dawn Good said final approval “will be given at the regular meeting on Nov. 10th.”
Last month, the board approved a new revised code of ordinances — a complete overhaul of the former code book, “which was pretty obsolete,” Good said.