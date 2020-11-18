Construction questions? Ask Tom's Mailbag here
VILLA GROVE — Although state officials had projected construction of a new bridge in Villa Grove would be finished in December, the city administrator said it might not be finished until next spring.
Still, Jacki Athey said residents are seeing progress.
Sangamo Construction of Springfield recently finished construction on one lane and began working on the other.
She said residents are just glad the project is happening.
“It had been on (the Illinois Department of Transportation’s) back burner for a couple of years,” Athey said.
The bridge carries Sycamore Street (Illinois 130) across the Embarras River. Work on the new bridge commenced in early March.
Traffic over the bridge is confined to one lane with the use of traffic lights.
The replacement price tag was set at $4.89 million.
Work hasn’t progressed as quickly as hoped.
“The week that they started it, they said they hoped it would be done by December,” Athey said, adding that many thought that was too optimistic.
While the project began right before Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, Athey said work did not stop.
City residents have kept an eye on work.
“I can’t remember a time when no one has been there” working, Athey said.
The work has been a shot in the arm for some local businesses during the shutdown. Athey said construction workers patronized local restaurants during that period.