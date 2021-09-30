URBANA — Community violence interventions, expanding broadband internet service and help for stormwater drainage issues are among the projects Champaign County Democrats are prioritizing for the use of about $41 million in federal funding the county will get over two years.
The Champaign County Board has received dozens of requests for use of the funds the county will be allocated from the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed in March, and has devoted several sessions to hearing from community groups, county department heads and members of the public explaining why their projects should be funded.
In advance of a special meeting today to discuss the 2022 county budget, board Democrats have announced their own priorities for allocating the federal money.
“The Democratic Caucus of the county board is putting forth a progressive set of proposals to invest these historic funds into projects designed to improve the lives of many residents of Champaign County,” said a written statement released Wednesday by Democratic board Chairman Kyle Patterson.
The categories Democrats are prioritizing include — in addition to community violence interventions, investments in stormwater management and a broadband expansion — renovations in rural communities and Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood, protecting the Mahomet Aquifer, affordable housing, assistance for immigrant communities, expansion of vote-by-mail capabilities, investments in improvements to county facilities and support for small businesses.
“The goal of county board Democrats is to invest in the people of Champaign County,” Patterson said. “During this historic crisis, President Biden has given us the rare ability to invest tens of millions of dollars into Champaign County, and the county board Democrats are intent on prioritizing progessive projects that will help to move Champaign County forward out of these dark days caused by the pandemic and the indirect regressive impacts on our community.”
While board Democrats are noting the categories of projects they want to prioritize, specific projects within those categories will need to be studied before projects can proceed, Patterson said.
A substantial amount of the federal money will be spent on county facilities, he said, and while the jail is one of those facilities in need of attention, it’s unlikely that a large portion of the $41 million would go toward a jail project.
Patterson said “hopefully” the board will reach a consensus on uses for the federal funding today. Democrats control the county board with a 14-8 majority, though one seat, in District 11, is vacant.
Republican board member Brad Passalacqua said Republicans haven’t drafted a formal proposal for where the $41 million should be spent, but have made their views known at public meetings.
Republicans support a significant amount of the funds going to solve some of the problems with the county jail in downtown Urbana and the satellite jail and for much-needed broadband infrastructure throughout the county, he said.
The county has facilities that have gone without proper maintenance and updating, Passalacqua said.
And, he said, “the correctional department is not a safe place to go to work.”
The jail and broadband are also his own top priorities for the federal money, he said, though that doesn’t mean he and other Republicans on the board dislike some of the other projects that have been proposed.