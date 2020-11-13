URBANA — The pandemic cost the University of Illinois System about $180 million in lost revenue and unplanned expenses last fiscal year, President Tim Killeen said Thursday.
Another $130 million to $135 million could be spent this fiscal year on COVID-19 testing and mitigations, while another $130 million to $140 million in revenue could be lost, CFO Avijit Ghosh said at Thursday’s virtual board of trustees meeting.
While the UI hasn’t lowered tuition, it prorated fees in the spring and waived some fees in the fall for students studying entirely remotely.
Next spring, the fees are returning for remote students, though the UI says they’re being reduced by 30 percent.
“This simplifies fee assessment and removes incentives to choose online instruction over in-person,” Provost Andrea Cangellaris said in a mass email.
“We wanted to make sure the student’s choice of instruction was based on what modality they felt would best support them, and not just a financial decision,” Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
Despite the extra costs of the pandemic last fiscal year, the UI System finished up $230 million, which Killeen credited to “our thoughtful stewardship, creativity and shared sacrifice.”
While the surplus generally goes toward facility construction, Ghosh said that this year, “a significant portion” will be used to help with continuing COVID-19 expenses.
While Killeen warned that “considerable uncertainty still lies ahead,” he said that “by keeping the same careful eye on our finances, I am optimistic that we can again finish the year in the black.”
At Thursday’s meeting, the board of trustees approved a $6.74 billion budget for fiscal 2021, which is 3.3 percent smaller than last year’s.
Tuition revenue is budgeted to drop 1 percent to $1.3 billion, while private donations and endowment income have increased 5.2 percent to $188.9 million.
The budget also includes $402.6 million for scholarships and financial aid, up 20.4 percent from last year.