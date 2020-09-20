MONTICELLO — DeWitt County is one of 24 in the state now on the Illinois Department of Health’s coronavirus warning level list.
A county enters the warning level when it exceeds targets for two or more COVID-19 risk indicators. For the week of Sept. 6-12, DeWitt County reached the warning levels in three categories:
— New cases per 100,000 population (108, above the target of 50).
— Test positivity (8.6 percent, above the target of 8 percent).
— Tests performed, based on an a positivity rate of 8 percent or lower. Total tests processed dropped from 308 to 244 tests performed that week in DeWitt.
There were 19 positive tests recorded during that week in the county, which added another 17 between Sunday and Thursday of this past week.
“I was hopeful we could manage our way through this pandemic without appearing on the warning list, but that isn’t the case here,” said David Remmert, public-health administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Specifically, one of the factors noted by staff for the increase in cases were gatherings around the Labor Day weekend.
“I also think part of the reason is that we simply don’t see DeWitt County populations going in for testing as we do in other counties. For example, in Piatt County, almost three times as many tests were performed,” Remmert said.
No mandatory protocols are being put into place, but the local health department hired three additional staff members last week to keep up with contact-tracing efforts.
“This is a best practice method of reducing the spread of infection,” Remmert said.
Restaurants and bars are also being encouraged to take more precautions.
“We have notified all food services to encourage them to implement stricter protocols among staff and patrons at restaurants and bars,” Remmert said.
He advised vulnerable individuals and those with other health issues to stay home as much as possible. The wearing of face coverings, maintaining social distancing and refraining from hosting or attending indoor events and parties are being encouraged at this time.
“Now is the time for both of our counties to double down in their personal efforts to stop the spread of this disease,” Remmert said. “Look, this is a highly contagious disease and while you may not necessarily have anything more than mild symptoms, you are capable of transmitting it to others.
“I worry about the spread to vulnerable populations.”
Other counties at the state warning level are Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edwards, Effingham, Greene, Jasper, Jo Daviess, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Rock Island, St. Clair, Shelby, Union, Washington, Wayne, Williamson and Wabash.
Two other counties closed the week with better virus news.
After their positivity rates decreased Friday, Will and Kankakee counties were cleared for indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants.
The counties, which make up Region 7 of the state’s reopening plan, had been under increased mitigations — including limited capacity indoors and the restrictions for restaurants and bars — for about three weeks. Those mitigations were triggered when the region’s positivity rate topped 8 percent.
Per the latest figures released Friday by the state, the positivity rate in the region decreased to 5.6 percent, which marked the third day below 6.5 percent.
Saturday was Region 7’s first day back in Phase 4, which allows for gatherings up to 50 people.
“Let that be a testament to the power of a community that embraces doctor-recommended mitigations proven to reduce risk and slow the spread,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement of the region’s decrease. “We can’t outrun this virus, but with the tools we know to work — masks, distancing, handwashing and respect for public health and each other — we can beat it back enough to keep our businesses open and our neighborhoods safer all at once.
“Don’t let up now, Region 7 — let’s keep this success going.”