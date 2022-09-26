CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has filled all its current appointments for the new bivalent vaccine booster for COVID-19, but plans to offer more appointments at a later date.
The public health district had administered just over 2,000 bivalent vaccine doses as of Monday, and all its available appointments through Oct. 14 were filled, according to district Administrator Julie Pryde.
While the district has enough vaccine to fill all its appointments and can order more, Pryde said more appointment times aren’t being offered yet because there are other options to get this vaccine booster shot much sooner than mid-October through health care providers, pharmacies and several other retailers.
“We just want to encourage people to get it wherever they can, as soon as they can,” she said.
More appointments will be made available at a later date, Pryde said.
The bivalent booster targets both the original coronavirus and two of COVID’s omicron strains responsible for most current cases.
Even as health officials were urging everyone who’s already had the primary vaccine series to get the new booster, there was already a new omicron subvariant, BF.7, accounting for 1.7 to 3 percent of cases across the U.S. as of Saturday.
After a brief local surge in COVID cases earlier in the month, the transmission level in Champaign County has fallen from high to medium for the first time in months.
Ford County remained at a high transmission level, while Champaign, Vermilion and Douglas counties were at a medium level and Piatt County was at a low level.
As of Monday, there were 37 COVID patients hospitalized throughout Carle Health’s system, 31 of them at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, and none of the COVID patients were in intensive care.