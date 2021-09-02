CHAMPAIGN -- Another event has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Developmental Services Center has called off one of its most significant fund-raising events, C-U Oktoberfest, in Champaign.
The event was held virtually last year but organizers had hoped to return to an in-person event this year.
“We had high hopes in the spring and planned for a much smaller event,” the organization posted on Facebook. “However, with the current environment and ever-changing guidelines, we are unsure what the climate of our community will be in a month. Our top priority is keeping those we serve and our community healthy and safe. We are hopeful to be back in person next year celebrating the 10th Annual C-U Oktoberfest.”
DSC, which serves children and adults with developmental disabilities, is asking anyone who had planned to attend C-U Oktobefest this year to consider making a donation in support of DSC’s mission.