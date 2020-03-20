There are plenty of ways to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Which are right and which are wrong?
There’s no joy, just trepidation, in flying blind.
Shortly after takeoff, the pilots don’t know where they are or where they’re headed. Maybe when the flight is all over, they can figure out where they’ve been and if they followed a correct route.
That’s what life feels like in the disorienting light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus, which started in the Wuhan province of China, has spread worldwide, more in some places than others. It’s sowed confusion, fear and grotesque uncertainty everywhere.
It remains to be seen just how effective efforts in all 50 states will be in terms of bringing this virus under control. Some jurisdictions are calling for lockdowns, meaning everyone is required to stay home.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has indicated that’s an option he has under consideration but, at least for the time being, is premature to invoke.
But he’s closed K-12 schools and public parks and ordered bars and restaurants to be close their dining rooms.
That’s enough by itself to represent economic dynamite, and the explosions already are taking a stomach-turning economic toll.
Here’s one example.
News reports indicate that “more than 64,000 Illinoisans submitted unemployment claims to the state’s Department of Employment Security from Monday to Wednesday.” If that seems like a breathtaking number, it’s “more than ten times as many as the state received on the same three days during the corresponding week last year.”
What else can that number reflect but a human disaster that’s just beginning to unfold?
Here’s another statistic that reveals the macro-extent, not the micro-extent, of this dilemma: Financial analysts at Wirepoints estimate the economy could shrink this quarter by 5 percent.
“That’s huge — worse than all but one quarter during the Great Recession 12 years ago. It means state and local revenue sources of all types will get slammed, and pensions, already a crisis in Illinois, are seeing the value of their assets shrink rapidly,” writes Wirepoints’ Mark Glennon.
What’s to be done about it? Who really can say with certainty — nothing is certain in the midst of this maelstrom.
Driven to action by the expected economic fallout from this medical contagion, Congress and President Donald Trump are putting together a bipartisan proposal to get money to individuals, families and businesses — it’s a $1 trillion aid package.
It calls for delivering $1,000 to every U.S. adult, plus $500 per child, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said the first round of checks will go out within three weeks of final passage of the legislation.
In addition to the $500 billion for individuals, $300 billion would be set aside for a small-business lending program, and another $200 billion in loans and loan guarantees for “severely distressed” industries.
Is that the right thing to do? The wrong thing? Who can say?
The situation calls for extraordinary action. But what’s both extraordinary and effective?
Medical authorities have generally good ideas about how to respond to pandemics. But government leaders are not close to being on sure footing when addressing the economic effect of a pandemic. All they and everyone else can do is hope their measures ease the economic pain so many millions of our citizens are enduring.