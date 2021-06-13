CHAMPAIGN — The night after Rose Costello’s husband, Tom, died in April 2020, she had a director from Morgan Memorial Home over to explain her options for cremation and funeral arrangements.
She was told that she could have a formal funeral with only 10 people or could simply have his body cremated and wait for COVID-19 to subside.
Costello knew immediately what her husband would have wanted.
“I knew I didn’t want to have a funeral that only (10) people could go to. He deserved more than that,” she said. “I knew I wanted to wait until we could have a get-together and have it be more fun-loving and celebratory (event), because that’s the kind of guy he was.
“And I knew a lot of people would want to come. Little did I know it would be so much later, and I haven’t gotten it done yet.”
Funerals are finally getting back to something resembling normal and memorials are being planned as the state moved to the bridge phase last month and Phase 5 on Friday.
But the effects of the pandemic are still being felt by those who lost loved ones.
Every time a person died, their family was faced with a dilemma, and many were left with a long wait for a memorial that still hasn’t happened.
Early on, funerals were limited to only 10 family members of the deceased. For some, that extended the grieving process.
“It was just hard,” said David Patton, director of Freese Funeral Home in St. Joseph. “Family members said instead of everyone coming together on that day, every time they would go somewhere and saw somebody they hadn’t seen, it would just be brought up: ‘Oh, sorry for your loss.’
“It was just harder for the closure process for the families, and for the people who knew someone for their whole lives, and you’re not able to go pay their respects.”
Funeral homes scrambled to accommodate families as best as possible, but options were limited.
At Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory in Urbana, families were roped off to maintain distance from those who attended visitations.
At Leek and Sons Funeral Home in Danville and Urbana, groups were let in in small numbers, filing in and out of public visitations.
Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul hosted drive-by visitations.
Still, telling a person who lost a loved one to maintain distance from supportive friends and family wasn’t easy.
“They’re going to do what they need to do,” said Leslie Lux, an owner and director of Lux Memorial Chapel. “Sometimes, the families snuck out and got a hug from somebody, and I’m certainly not going to slap somebody’s wrist for doing that.
“We do our very best, we set up with the regulations that they’re setting for us, and you hope for the best. It’s such a fluid (set of) restrictions at this point.”
Funeral homes and chapels throughout the area either facilitated or allowed families to livestream funeral services. Aside from some hiccups, including some that were kicked off of Facebook Live over copyright violations for music that was playing in the background, the process went smoothly — so much so that some will likely continue the practice.
“I think you’re going to see Zoom continue, maybe Facebook Live,” said Jeffrey Baine, director at Savoy-based Morgan Memorial. “Especially for out-of-town folks who can’t make it for service.”
As things get back to normal, families can now plan the memorials and funerals they’ve been putting off.
Many are simply forgoing them.
“We had a number of people that intended to do that, but it’s a mere fraction of them that are actually going back and doing that,” Lux said. “Because it’s just too hard to open the wound after all of that after you just spent time going through it.
“A majority of people don’t seem to be going back and having a service way after.”
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
For now, Tom Costello’s ashes sit in an urn in Rose Costello’s living room, waiting to be buried.
Costello is still planning on having a funeral and a party at Bunny’s Tavern in downtown Urbana, one of her husband’s favorite spots to eat and drink.
She won’t be the only one holding a celebration of life at Bunny’s. Over the last year, owner Ben Manns has been surprised to see people using the bar’s new addition regularly for parties honoring a deceased family member or friend who was a regular.
“It was hard for certain people to figure out what to do during the pandemic and still honor their loved ones,” Manns said. “This was certainly convenient, especially with all of the restrictions in place over the previous months. … I’m really deeply honored that people cherish their memories of Bunny’s and are using our new space to celebrate.”
Of course, a visitation or celebration of life isn’t the same a year after a person’s death. For some, the initial wave of grief has subsided, allowing an upbeat celebration.
For others, the initial memorial was a missed opportunity to grieve with others. Lux thinks the pandemic is making people realize the value of visitations and memorial services.
After all, she said, it’s a time to grieve together, and it allows a family to hear stories about their loved one that they never heard when they were alive.
“They didn’t get to open up to the world,” she said.
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
Costello, though, simply experienced the grieving process with others in a different way.
Soon after her husband’s death, she began receiving shipments of flowers every day, and letters began coming in by the stack.
The notes didn’t only come in by the mail, either. Some were taped to her husband’s door in his office at Lincoln Hall at the University of Illinois, where he was a professor in the Department of Communication. One student left a letter under a rock outside her front door.
The letters contained stories about her husband she’d never heard, and some came from people she didn’t know or hadn’t spoken to in years.
“It was lovely,” Costello said. “People who I hadn’t heard from in a long time, close friends, would write things they might not have said in person, their feelings that they might not have ever expressed. It was quite touching. I still read them. I have them in two huge boxes, and every once in awhile, I still go through and read them again.”
In the end, Costello will have waited 17 months after her husband’s death for his funeral, but she still found out how much he meant to others. She heard stories she didn’t know and was able to grieve with others in a way.
People simply found a way, in unprecedented conditions, to offer support.
“People felt the need to express themselves in a way that they might not have if they were actually in person,” she said. “And because they couldn’t be in person, they actually reached out. I was amazed by the outpouring of support.”