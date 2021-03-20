CHAMPAIGN — New appointment slots for COVID-19 vaccine will open in Champaign County on Monday morning — but with more competition for a vaccine supply that remains limited.
Expected to arrive next week in Champaign County is 3,000 to 4,000 doses of mostly Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for first doses that will be given in three locations, according to Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. About 1,000 second doses are already scheduled for next week, with vaccine for those appointments available, he said.
Competing for the few thousand first doses in Champaign County will be higher-education staff, government workers and people who work in media — all categories the state announced will become newly eligible for COVID-19 shots starting Monday. Some of the already-eligible — adults 65 and older, teens and adults under 65 with underlying health conditions, health care workers, K-12 education staffs, grocery-store employees and several other categories of essential front-line workers — are still waiting their turns for shots.
Competition will pick up even more March 29, when restaurant and construction trade employees and religious leaders also become eligible, and on April 12, when everyone 16 and older will be eligible for vaccine in Illinois.
For next week, Vaid said vaccine appointments in Champaign County will continue to be offered at three locations: the Rantoul Youth Center in Rantoul, Meadowbrook Community Church in Champaign and the former Dress Barn store at the Kohl’s plaza in Champaign.
University of Illinois McKinley Health Center will also continue vaccinations for eligible students with underlying health conditions, Vaid said.
Here’s how vaccination plans stack up in some other area counties”
The Douglas County Health Department is expecting to get 400 vaccine doses next week but won’t be able to expand yet to the new categories becoming eligible Monday, according to department spokeswoman Summer Phillips.
Douglas County’s three-week vaccine- supply projections call for just 200 doses a week for the weeks of March 29 and April 5, so plans are to try and make more headway next week on getting those already eligible vaccinated, she said.
The Ford County Health Department expects to get 100 vaccine doses next week, according to Megan Reutter, its community health educator.
Ford County will be opening appointments to the new categories added by the state Monday because it’s nearing the end of its waiting list for those already eligible, she said.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said his county is still on track to receive 1,300 doses next week and will be making them available to both the currently eligible and newly eligible Monday.
The county is offering vaccinations at several sites with the help of the Illinois National Guard.