CHAMPAIGN — Antibody testing for COVID-19 is now available in Champaign-Urbana in at least one clinic location.
But patients are being cautioned that a positive test result doesn’t necessarily guarantee immunity from reinfection, or for how long.
Antibodies are proteins that help the body fight off infections, and COVID-19 antibody tests are intended to check the blood for signs of a previous or recent infection.
This test differs from the diagnostic test for COVID-19, which is done with a nasal swab to detect current COVID-19.
LeRoy physician Dr. Tom Pliura, who is offering both kinds of testing, said he began making antibody tests available at his CampusTown Urgent Care center in Champaign about a week ago and has already done hundreds.
“I think we did about 70 yesterday,” he said Friday.
Nobody can say with certainty how accurate the antibody test he’s using is, but it’s generally believed to be accurate in the 90 percent range, he said.
“There’s been a lot of Chinese products that have flooded the market,” he said. “China has sent over a fingerstick test. They’re very inaccurate. We’re not doing that.”
Pliura said he is using a Quest Diagnostics test that was recently made available. It tests for the presence of IgG antibodies to the novel coronavirus and can indicate recent or prior infection.
It requires drawing a small amount of blood to be drawn from the patient, then separating the blood cells from the serum in a centrifuge and sending the serum to the lab. Patients are given a log-in to check their results online, he said.
Pliura said the IgG antibody doesn’t become detectable in the blood until about 10 days after infection, and it can potentially remain in the blood for many months.
He’s seeing a big demand for COVID-19 antibody testing. “A lot of people just want to know,” he said.
Carle, Christie: No public testing yet
COVID-19 antibody testing for the general public through Carle and Christie Clinic isn’t yet available.
Christie Clinic is still evaluating antibody testing availability and details, according to Melissa Tepovich, the clinic’s marketing and public relations manager.
Carle is in the process of adding antibody testing, but has been taking a careful approach to how and when to make it available.
“We’re still working through that process, and understanding where the antibody testing is most helpful and most useful,” said Carle Chief Operating Officer Matt Kolb. “But we do want to use it and are in the process of making it available.”
Carle will launch antibody testing in the coming days, but it’s important to understand its purpose, according to Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s chief medical quality officer.
“Current antibody tests better address public health surveillance and vaccine development than clinical diagnosis. These tests should not be used as the sole test to guide decisions regarding health and public safety measures in place,” he said. “Starting next week, Carle will incorporate prioritized testing to its employees in the areas considered to have the greatest risk for exposure with additional capacity to assist our health care, public health and first responder partners.”
Depending on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidelines and available supply, antibody testing could be expanded to other patients in the future, Healy said.
Leonard: ‘People need to be very careful’
Carle CEO Dr. James Leonard cautioned patients with positive antibody test results about assuming they can’t be reinfected, since research is ongoing.
He advised anyone undergoing antibody testing to consult with a trusted medical provider who can explain what the results mean. “I think that people need to be very careful,” he said.
Some things to know from the CDC about COVID-19 antibody testing:
— A positive test result shows you were likely infected with the novel coronavirus, or possibly a related coronavirus.
— It’s possible to test positive for antibodies and never have COVID-19 symptoms.
— A negative test result means you probably did not have a previous infection that has gotten better, but you could still have a current infection. Antibodies don’t show up for one to three weeks after someone has been infected.
— It can take longer than one to three weeks for antibodies to show up in some people, and some people may not develop antibodies at all.
— Antibody test results alone won’t confirm if someone is able to spread the virus.