With the seven-day positivity rate trending downward, the state's top public health official issued a plea to Illinoisans to consider hosting Thanksgiving events virtually.
“Thanksgiving hasn't happened yet,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at Monday's daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago. “People can still change their plans and change the outcome.
"We don't have to have super-spreader events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and then bring it back. Please reconsider your plans and see if we can be part of the solution to decrease infections instead of part of the plan to increase them.”
Ezike spoke as the state's seven-day rate fell for the second straight day — from 11.3 percent to 10.9, after reaching a peak of 13.2 percent 10 days earlier.
Of 91,562 new tests reported Monday by IDPH, 8,322 came back positive across Illinois.
Hospitalizations showed signs they could be leveling as well, Capitol News Illinois reported, though the numbers of COVID patients in ICU and on ventilators continue to concern state health officials.
As of Sunday evening, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,171 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, which was an increase of 99 from Saturday evening but four below the record-high of 6,175 set Friday evening.
The decrease from Friday to Saturday was the first time hospitalizations did not increase from the day prior since Oct. 24.
Intensive care bed usage pushed to a second-wave high as of Sunday night, with 1,206 COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds. That left about 23 percent of the state’s staffable ICU beds unused.
Ventilator use on Sunday night shot to a high not seen since May 29, with 635 COVID-19 patients requiring the machines, an increase of 46 from the day prior.
“Let's lessen the burden on all of our hospital teams and we can do this by not spreading infection over the Thanksgiving holiday by wearing our mask, by watching our distance, by washing our hands and by getting our flu shots,” Ezike said.
Here’s a look at November's daily case and testing totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks:
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases, 8.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*, 8.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases, 8.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases, 8.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*, 9.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*, 9.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases, 11.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*, 12.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests*, 12,702 cases*, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests*, 15,415 cases*, 13.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests*, 11,028 cases, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases, 12.8 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 16: 90,612 tests, 11,632 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 17: 94,205 tests, 12,601 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 18: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases, 11.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 19: 113,447 tests, 14,612 cases, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 20: 116,024 tests*, 13,012 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 21: 120,284 tests*, 11,891 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 22: 92,437 tests, 10,012 cases, 11.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 23: 91,562 tests, 8,322 cases, 10.9 percent seven-day rate
IDPH also reported 47 fatalities on Monday (including a Champaign County fatality reported locally a day earlier), pushing its pandemic total to 11,552:
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 4 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- Morgan County: 1 male 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 80s
The state also announced Monday that its free mobile testing lab would make a Friday stop in Danville (8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St.).