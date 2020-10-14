URBANA — In a year like no other, even a ceremony intended to offer a bit of comfort to parents grieving the loss of their infants will be different.
“One of the ways we cope when we lose a family member is by bringing people together, which we haven’t been able to do,” said Rachel Campbell, a Carle labor and delivery nurse.
Instead, grieving families will be brought together with a virtual candlelight memorial, to be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital’s Shining Light Infant Memorial Garden in Urbana. It’s open to all who are grieving a pregnancy or infant loss, no matter how long ago the loss occurred, Campbell said.
Grieving the loss of a child often becomes a lifelong process, she said.
“It’s something that becomes a part of you,” she said. “Children become a part of you, and you don’t get to see that child grow up.”
The ceremony will include a reading of names of lost infants for those parents who want the names included, quiet times for remembrance with harp music and inspirational messages delivered by Carle Chaplain Florian Kamanda and retired perinatal bereavement counselor Linda Ellison.
The memorial garden is being decorated for this week and is open to families who want to come on their own for a visit. Visitors are asked to observe social distancing and wear masks and can also pick up a small remembrance gift, according to Carle.
Visitors can park in the north parking deck near the hospital and should be able to see the garden from West Church Street near Park Street.
Campbell, also the perinatal grief and bereavement liaison at Carle, said a virtual ceremony will have some advantages.
It will offer privacy for those families who cope better in a more private setting, rather than in an in-person gathering, and it will also provide an opportunity to reach grandparents and other family members who don’t live in the local area, she said.
While an in-person ceremony could be held again next year, depending on the state of the pandemic, Campbell said it’s likely a virtual option will continue to be included.
To submit an infant name to be read at the ceremony, receive a copy of the program and find information about how to join in the ceremony via Zoom, go to the events section of Carle’s website.