CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County Farm Bureau has asked the county to commit a chunk of its federal coronavirus relief money to an incentives program for farmers.
Specifically, the farm bureau has asked for $325,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for a program intended to boost the planting of cover crops in Champaign County.
The request is set to go to the county board’s Environment and Land Use Committee on Thursday.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the committee has the authority to make a decision, without bringing it to the full board for approval.
Champaign County farmers recognize the need for a long-term investment in conservation, according to the farm bureau.
“Cover crops have been proven to be highly successful in reducing nutrient runoff, preventing soil erosion, improving soil health and helping control weeds, pests and diseases,” a letter from the farm bureau to county officials states. “These extensive root systems help mitigate compaction issues in fields by loosening the soil and creating a better seed bed for spring planting season.”
Despite the positive impact, widespread cover crop planting has faced obstacles because farmers lack financial flexibility to take on this job and wait several years for the benefits to be measurable enough to offset the costs, according to the farm bureau.
The organization has proposed a four-year program dividing the $325,000 funding into education and training for farmers and per-acre incentive payments.
The training, education and field days hosted, planned and carried out by the farm bureau would run $40,000.
The rest of the money requested — $285,000 — would be divided into $71,250 a year for four years and used to pay out incentives at $7.50 per acre.
The money would be enough to provide incentives for 9,500 acres of cover crops per year for each of the four years, according to the farm bureau.
Farm Bureau Manager Brad Uken said he expects there to be interest in this program. But it would have to come with education, including speakers who have successfully used cover crops, he said.
That’s based, partly, on the interest seen in an Illinois Department of Agriculture incentive program that has been offered statewide.
The state program offers a $5-per-acre crop insurance premium discount for planting cover crops, and in 2020, the state got requests for 185,000 acres — more than triple the 50,000-acre allotment which was met in 12 hours, Uken said.
“I think there’s always an interest in conversation and having good clean water sources and keeping, kind of, that soil where it’s supposed to be, which is in the field,” Uken said.
Kloeppel said the farm bureau’s contention that ARPA funds can be used for this type of program is correct. Under the infrastructure and water section of the act, the money can be used to address non-point source pollution from land runoff, precipitation and/or drainage, according to the farm bureau.
In all, Champaign County received about $40 million in ARPA funding to be used over two years.
Kloeppel said there is ARPA money in this year’s county budget that could cover the farm bureau request, if it’s approved.