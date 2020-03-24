RBANA — The Urbana city council held its first virtual meeting, with five members attending via the videoconferencing app Zoom.
Urbana mayor Diane Marlin sat at the center of the council dais with a canister of Clorox wipes, far from the two council members present in person.
“This is a new format for us,” Marlin said.
The meeting itself mostly ran smoothly for the council members.
“The Council members were able to connect, hear, and be heard with minimal interference,” said Jason Liggett the station manager of Urbana Public Television.
But there were some technical difficulties, with audio not coming through for everyone at the beginning of the meeting.
“We’re not hearing anything in council chambers,” Marlin said before the issue was fixed there.
Some members of the public — “Pinball Wizard” and “This Sucks” — also mentioned in the Zoom chat that they had audio issues.
“It’s tough for us to know what the specific technical issues were happening with certain public users,” Liggett said after the meeting. “It could be a number of things, but unfortunately, we can’t provide technical support to everyone.”
Urbana’s city building is closed due to the coronavirus, so the council had been planning to take comments via Zoom, phone call or email, but ended up limiting public comment to email.
“Due to technical difficulties and the fact that this is a learning process for all of us, public input will be taken tonight via email,” Marlin said.
No emails were received.
This was the second meeting Urbana held virtually following last week’s plan commission meeting.
It’s “a bit of a learning curve for all of us. Last week’s plan commission went well because there were fewer people online and Tyler Fitch, the chair, is a regular user and could actually cohost,” Urbana city clerk Charlie Smyth said. “I’m still learning the windows and the buttons, but I can’t handle cohosting as I’m monitoring email and making notes and such.”
Sustainability & Resilience Officer Scott Tess was also initially unable to present about a solar array being built on Urbana’s closed landfill, but was able to after reconnecting.
“Tess did a good job of assessing his issue, leaving the Zoom meeting, and reconnecting with computer audio,” Liggett said.
After Tess presented, answered questions and the council discussed it, the council approved two separate 15-year ground leases.
One of Sunpower’s arrays will be on a portion of the landfill that the city owns, and for that lease, Sunpower will pay the city $300,000.
Another array will be built in the landfill on land owned by both the city and the Champaign-Urbana Solid Waste Disposal System, and for that lease, Sunpower will pay another $300,000, with about a third going to the city and two-thirds to the Champaign-Urbana Solid Waste Disposal System.
Sunpower was selected in 2017 to develop the solar array, and in 2019, the project received state incentives that made it viable.
The council also ratified Marlin’s emergency order allowing qualifying bars and restaurants to deliver packaged alcohol.
“People have been very creative and innovative in how they’ve adapted over the past week to doing this, and I appreciate the patience of the license holders as we worked our way through this,” Marlin said. “And I very much appreciate the way the public has been supporting our local businesses.”