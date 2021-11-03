CHAMPAIGN — Just hours after the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced parents could start signing up younger children for COVID-19 vaccine at the I Hotel and Conference Center, all available appointments for Friday and Saturday were taken.
But more vaccine appointments at that location for kids ages 5-11 will be made available next week.
Vaccinations clinics for that age group are set to begin Friday and Saturday at the I-Hotel at 1900 S. First St., C.
Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said public health is planning to add more dates for that location for next week.
Vaccine appointments for kids will also open through Carle Health at the Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market St., C for this coming weekend and during every weekend in November. Appointments at that location will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday endorsed the recommendation of a CDC advisory panel that kids 5-11 be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
Kids in this age group account for 39 percent of COVID cases in people under 18, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Appointments can be made at the Kohl’s Plaza location through the MyCarle patient portal and Carle.org.
This clinic will be staffed by pediatric and family medicine providers trained to administer vaccines to children.
Carle will also be offering appointments to get kids vaccinated at primary care locations at a later date.
To make an appointment for vaccine through OSF HealthCare primary care offices: osfhealthcare.org/vaccine
The public health district said vaccinations for kids will also be made available by appointment through local pharmacies and additional vaccination options may be made available at schools.