FISHER — Jordynn Huskisson received a police welcome back to Fisher on Monday afternoon after being crowned Little Miss of America over the weekend.
Huskisson, daughter of Chuck and Amy Huskisson, received the honor based on her academics (she’s a straight-A student at Fisher Grade School) and her projects to help others.
She started her own 501c3, Blankets of Hope by Jordynn, in 2018, from which 504 tie blankets have been made for children with cancer. She has also been active in area food drives.
The 10-year-old fifth-grader began competing in pageants at age 5 and won her first one the following year when she was named Little Miss Champaign County.
“I can barely describe it. I was really surprised and excited,” she said of her reaction when her name was announced as the winner in Atlanta.
“My mom showed me the video of me winning, and my mouth was wide open. I actually started crying. Mackenzie started jumping up and down and giving me hugs.”
Mackenzie is Mackenzie Bonham of Mahomet, who, as Little Miss of Illinois, was one of four finalists.
Huskisson qualified to attend next year’s Miss America Pageant in Connecticut — if it is held.
The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly reduced her philanthropic and other activities.
She’s not sure when the next time will be when she can ride in a parade or get together with friends to make tie blankets.
Family friend Marge Probasco said Huskisson and sometimes up to 25 others get together at River Valley Church of Christ in Fisher to make the blankets.
“Her mom and Jordynn would bring tubs of fleece, and we cut them and tie them, and she’s been giving those sometimes personally to some of the kids with cancer. That’s one of her passions,” Probasco said.
“She’s an awesome and amazing girl. She has a little sass, but her sweetness overcomes it. She’s always (willing) to help somebody out.”
Heather Roberts of Tolono said her sister’s niece was a recipient of one of the blankets.
“I shared on social media that Ruby was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma. Jordynn reached out and said she would like to make a blanket for her and gave it to her with a ... pony and a little tiara,” Roberts said.
“She just has such a kind spirit about her. That’s not something you see in children her age. You can tell she just has a real servant’s heart.”
Fisher Grade School Principal Jake Palmer said Huskisson is someone her classmates and teachers enjoy being around because of her positive attitude.
“She takes academics seriously,” Palmer said.
“She does a great job inside and outside the classroom just doing the right thing.
“We’re unbelievably proud of her accomplishment. It’s cool to see her climb on the national stage.”
Also during the weekend, Huskisson crowned Addi Masten as the first ever American Pageants princess.
Masten was Huskisson’s inspiration to start her nonprofit Blankets of Hope by Jordynn.
Huskisson said she hopes to continue to be a pageant participant.
As for farther down the road, she said she wants to “do something in the medical field — maybe to start as a nurse” and eventually become a surgeon. A doctor at St. Jude’s could also be a goal.
Huskisson said she didn’t plan to do much celebrating Monday when she got back home.
The weekend’s events were exhausting. She planned to sleep.