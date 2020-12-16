SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Mike Marron’s decision to stand in front of state of Illinois offices to draw attention to the problems caused by the Illinois Department of Employment Security has apparently at least opened the lines of communication.
Marron, R-Fithian, said around noon Tuesday he got a call from IDES Director Kristin Richards to schedule a meeting next week to discuss a problem where self-employed workers, gig workers and independent contractors are being notified by the state that they have gotten too much unemployment aid and would have to repay it.
Marron said he and other Republican legislators had become frustrated by IDES and the governor’s office not responding to calls asking for an explanation.
Marron decided to stand in front of the IDES office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each work day until he got some answers. He spent Monday there and then moved Tuesday morning to the front of the governor’s mansion.
He has been receiving numerous calls from individuals saying they had been notified they have to return money given to them by IDES.
“A hairdresser in Oakwood shouldn’t have to take out a personal loan to pay back the state,” Marron said.
Marron posted regular updates on Facebook to draw attention to the state’s inaction and his frustration. He said Gov. J.B. Pritzker had indicated in a press conference that the problem lies with the money allocated through the federal government’s CARES Act.
While other states have deployed their plans with few issues, he said, Illinois has completely mishandled its approach, which has left numerous Illinois workers struggling.
Marron also said the General Assembly needs “to get back to work ... to help sort some of these issues out.”
“I’m sure the IDES system has been really put under a lot of stress because of the economic shutdown,” he said, but he thinks the General Assembly should play a role in the economic assistance.
Marron said he is glad he won’t have to stand in the cold any longer.
“I got really cold toward the end of the day yesterday,” he said. “I thought I’d put a few more layers on today. Evidently, I didn’t put on enough. It was pretty cold today.”