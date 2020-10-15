Farmers are known as the people who feed the world. But during harvest time, who feeds the farmers?
For the better part of two weeks, three area companies have done just that, providing lunches at grain elevators during the dash-to-the-finish time that is known as fall harvest.
Steve Littlefield of Littlefield Ag Group in Champaign helped to organize the meal giveaway.
“You see a lot of guys ... working 10, 12, 16 hours a day,” Littlefield said. “My wife’s family farmed, and there are days you don’t get lunch because (they have) such a short amount of time to get the work done.”
Littlefield’s company, as well as Loman-Ray Insurance and Ford of Tuscola, provided the meals and the workers to prepare them.
On Wednesday, they were at the Premier Co-op elevator in Royal. Today, it will be Premier’s Dewey elevator.
“We felt this would be a good way to give them a hot meal,” Littlefield said. “It’s been really enjoyable to me. We’ve had great support with all the other businesses. They chip in and have a lot of fun.”
The food events were indirectly the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Littlefield Ag and Ford of Tuscola previously held tailgate events each of the past few years at University of Illinois football games. Every other year, they were held during Illinois-Nebraska games because Ford of Tuscola owner Bob Oltean is a Nebraska native and fan.
But because of the pandemic, tailgating is a no-no, so Littlefield came up with the idea for the farmer food event.
Oltean has enjoyed the experience.
“It’s a group of people that are A-No. 1 loyal and probably don’t get the appreciation they deserve,” he said. “I think everybody should hang out at a grain elevator for a couple of hours ... to experience what the farmers are able to do to benefit the entire economy.”
Besides, Oltean said, he needed something to do because his son, Eli, a redshirt senior football player at McKendree University near St. Louis, had his season canceled.
Brady Smith, a producer-agent at Loman-Ray Insurance Group’s Tolono office, was one of those cooking burgers across the street from the bustling Royal elevator.
Elevator staff told farmers the day before that the meals would be available Wednesday.
Smith said some farmers put in an order, then would dash off to get another load of grain and then pick up the food on their return trip.
“They’ve been great,” Smith said. “They’ve really appreciated it.
“It’s been a really busy day. We were hit pretty hard. It was 150 burgers today. This is probably the biggest day so far.”
The meals are free, but donations are accepted. Littlefield said that money will be distributed equally to area FFA chapters and 4-H clubs.
The meals include cheeseburgers, a bag of cookies, chips and bottled water. Leftover meals are taken to the elevator office to be handed out to any farmers who didn’t make it earlier or to elevator staff.
Littlefield estimated more than 1,000 meals will be handed out during the two weeks, which included lunches in Arcola, Pesotum, Sidney, Jamaica and Thomasboro.
As the food event winds down, Littlefield was expecting the last day at Dewey to be the biggest of the two weeks.
Dewey, he said, is a “pretty active” elevator. There, he thought they might hand out 250 meals.
The companies will huddle later and determine if they want to continue the farmer food event in the future.
“I don’t know why we wouldn’t continue it,” Littlefield said.