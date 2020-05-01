Listen to this article
golf3
Buy Now

Rich Pankau, left, and Joe Hines tee off at 7 a.m. at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Friday, May 1, 2020.

SAVOY — Golfers returned to area courses this morning under blue skies and tight restrictions.

At the UI Courses in Savoy, Friday's tee times were booked from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It was busy at other area layouts, too.

Golf courses were forced to close for more than a month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity:

golf
Buy Now

Harris Choo, left, and Sonny Choo, Savoy, wait by the closed putting greens for their 7:15 a.m. tee time at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Friday, May 1, 2020.

— Tee times have to be spaced 15 minutes apart and can only be booked online or via a phone call.

— The maximum size for a group is now a twosome instead of a foursome.

— Flagsticks cannot be removed from the cup, and rakes for sand traps won’t be available either.

— Practice greens and driving ranges will also remain closed.

— Social distancing on the course will remain a necessity.

golf2
Buy Now

The snack bar at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Friday, May 1, 2020.