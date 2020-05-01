SAVOY — Golfers returned to area courses this morning under blue skies and tight restrictions.
At the UI Courses in Savoy, Friday's tee times were booked from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It was busy at other area layouts, too.
Golf courses were forced to close for more than a month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity:
— Tee times have to be spaced 15 minutes apart and can only be booked online or via a phone call.
— The maximum size for a group is now a twosome instead of a foursome.
— Flagsticks cannot be removed from the cup, and rakes for sand traps won’t be available either.
— Practice greens and driving ranges will also remain closed.
— Social distancing on the course will remain a necessity.