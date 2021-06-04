CHAMPAIGN — In the year since Double A Saloon in Tuscola has been open, things have been tough, owner Angie Alwardt said.
Her bar wasn’t eligible for pandemic-related financial aid from the state, she had to wait seven months to get her video-gambling machines turned on, and “nobody wants to work.”
So does she want to do what a new state law allows and offer free drinks to people vaccinated for COVID-19?
“I think I need a three-day cooling off period to think it over,” she said.
Under the new law signed Wednesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, bars and restaurants are allowed to serve one free alcoholic drink to a customer showing proof of vaccination, as part of an advertised promotion to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The promotion runs from June 10 to July 10, and participation is optional for businesses.
Don’t expect free drinks to be supersized. The law specifies it can’t exceed 12 ounces of beer, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits or 5 ounces of wine.
Reactions have been as mixed as your favorite cocktail.
Chris Knight, owner of The Blind Pig Co. and Blind Pig Brewery in downtown Champaign, said he’s in.
“We think that’s a great idea,” he said. “It encourages people to get vaccinated. The more people who are vaccinated, the better.”
Jeff Lancaster, owner of Traxside in Tolono, said he thinks it’s an insane idea.
“People are either going to get vaccinated or they’re not,” he said. “Me giving them an inducement to go get the vaccination — nah, I don’t see it.”
Bunny’s Tavern in Urbana is also declining.
“We’re not going to participate in that. I think that’s silly,” said co-owner Ben Manns.
For one thing, Bunny’s is already busy, he said. For another, he doesn’t see giving out free drinks being good for business.
“I’m in the bar business to make money, and I don’t think I’m making money by serving free drinks,” Manns said. “To have my servers take time out of their job to look at somebody’s vaccination card, that doesn’t make sense whatsoever.”
Tara Plummer, a bartender at East End Tavern in Monticello, said it also won’t be participating.
“I don’t think anybody should be getting anything for free,” she said. “The vaccine is free already.”
Wanda West, co-owner of Sarge’s Tap in Danville, said she needed to talk it over with her husband.
“I may be interested, because I’ve been vaccinated, and I’m all about it,” she said. “But I don’t get upset with people who don’t want to get vaccinated. I don’t argue about it.”
Should Sarge’s Tap decide to participate, West said she’d probably be inclined to first see what someone who is paying for a drink orders before offering a free one. Get a Bud Light, she said, and she’d be more inclined to offer the second on the house. Order something pricey, probably not.
“That could get expensive,” she said.
Bentley’s Pub in downtown Champaign has already decided to say no, owner/operator Ashley Buerkett said.
“Even though we all really love the idea of people in our community getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do so, we are choosing to opt out of this program,” she said.
“The main reason is because asking our small staff to participate when they are already stressed from enforcing previous and current COVID rules, dealing with unruly customers who argue said rules and now preparing to deal with the changes taking place June 11 is just simply a lot to ask,” she said, referring to the projected date that Illinois is set to lift all virus-related restrictions. “The other component is that we are still recovering from financial losses from COVID and can’t really justify handing out free product.”