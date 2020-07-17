Champaign County set new single-day records Friday for the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and the most tests.
Of 3,669 new tests, 43 came back positive — a rate of just 1.1 percent — the C-U Public Health District reported Friday.
The seven-day positivity rate also remained low, at 1.2 percent, with 117 cases emerging from 11,008 tests over the past week.
Of the county's now-1,134 confirmed cases, 973 are considered recovered and 144 are active.
The county's hospitalizations (three) and deaths (17) were unchanged.
VERMILION COUNTY: Case total hits 100
A larger-than-usual daily case count gave Vermilion County 100 total positive tests for the pandemic, public health Administrator Doug Toole said Friday.
Vermilion added six new cases Friday — involving three grade school-aged children, two residents in their 20s and one in their 50s.
Thirteen of the county’s 100 cases now involve residents in the 19-and-under age bracket.
Twenty-eight are between the ages of 20 and 29, 19 are 50 to 59 and 15 are 30 to 39.
How the 100 cases break down by status:
- Released from isolation: 80
- Isolating at home: 18
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized 0
STATE: 43,692 new tests, 1,384 new cases
State public health officials reported that 43,692 new tests produced 1,384 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
That's a positivity rate of 3.2 percent, just a smidge higher than the state's seven-day rate of 3.0 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 22 new coronavirus-related deaths involving residents of seven of the state's 102 counties:
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s.
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s.
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s.
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 100-plus.
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s.
- Woodford County 1 male 60s.
NEXT GENERATION SCHOOL: Teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Our Deb Pressey reports ...
Families with children in one of the classrooms at Next Generation School’s early education program have been asked to quarantine for 14 days after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
The teacher was out sick and not at school when she developed COVID symptoms earlier this week, went for a test and learned the test was positive Thursday, according to Crystal Moya, director of communications and marketing at the private school in Champaign.
All parents with children in the early education program have been notified, though only the six families with children in the infected teacher’s classroom have been asked to quarantine, Moya said.
Under the guidance of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and the school’s own safety guidelines, the quarantine request extends to siblings in other programs and staff working in the ill teacher’s classroom.
Children and staff in the affected classroom will need to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results before they can return.
The early education program for babies and toddlers ages 6 months through 2, is in its own building at 1201 W. Windsor Road, C.
Next Generation is requiring masks for all children ages 3 and up and all staff members, Moya said.
Temperatures are also taken throughout the day for teachers and every hour for the students, and both students and staff are asked to participate in daily health checks about their current health and travel, she said.
PEORIA DIOCESE: 'I must ... insist that (communion) only be received in the hand,' Bishop says
With an increase in new COVID-19 case in the 26 counties he presides over, Peoria Catholic Diocese Bishop Daniel Jenky notified churches that communion will only be received by hand, with few exceptions.
In a letter to area Catholics, Jenky wrote: "The recent days have sadly seen an increased number of occurrences of the COVID-19 virus around the 26 counties of this diocese, including in several of our athletic programs.
"At this time, I must therefore absolutely insist that (Holy Communion) only be received in the hand — and not on the tongue — except in the most extraordinary of circumstances and for the gravest of reasons.
"I also ask that everyone participating in the liturgy, including the celebrant, wear a face covering except when he is speaking — unless the priest would deem this practice out of keeping with his role."
SAVOY: At least 3 deaths linked to facility outbreak
At least three and possibly four deaths have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Recently updated state data attributed four COVID-19 deaths to that outbreak. But the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has reported three deaths linked to the Savoy facility.
There remains some uncertainty about whether a fourth death linked to Reflections was actually a COVID-19 death, according to the health district’s deputy administrator, Awais Vaid.
The state is also linking 31 total cases to the Reflections Memory Care outbreak in Savoy.
None of them have been recent, Vaid said.
Les Douglas, vice president of operations at both Reflections Memory Care and Villas of Holly Brook, said on July 20, the Reflections facility in Savoy will have achieved 28 days without a new case, which is the benchmark for considering the outbreak to have ended.
“It’s been almost a month since we’ve had any positive cases there, and we are testing weekly,” he said.
Douglas also contended that not all cases being linked with the facility involve its staff and residents and he doesn’t know how the state is attributing 31 cases to the Savoy facility.
He said maintaining isolation in a memory-care unit is more challenging than in other long-term-care settings because dementia patients are prone to wandering and don’t necessarily understand instructions to remain in their rooms.
To date, there have been 23,324 COVID-19 cases and 3,895 deaths at long-term-care facilities in Illinois, according to the state health department.
UI: No stuffing Huff for volleyball this fall
Our Scott Richey reports:
The Illini men’s basketball team came within 190 tickets sold on Feb. 24 against Nebraska from six straight sellouts to end the season at State Farm Center.
Illinois volleyball fans literally stuff Huff Hall. It’s an annual promotion that draws a regular sellout crowd of 4,152.
This fall? Huff Hall is set to be empty, save for the competing teams. And State Farm Center might have the same type of environment.
The UI is following all the guidelines presented in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, and Phase 4 restrictions are rather rigid when it comes to indoor sports.
“The guidelines issued by the governor’s office, as of today, prohibit fans at indoor events,” Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said during a Thursday livestream. “As things stand now, there won’t be any spectators at indoor volleyball. Certainly, that would be the expectation for basketball as we sit here today.”
Illinois volleyball finished the 2019 season ranked 15th in the nation with an average attendance of 2,750. It’s a Big Ten-dominated field, with six of the Illini’s conference opponents also ranked in the top 15. That includes four of the top five in No. 1 Nebraska and Nos. 3-5 Wisconsin, Minnesota and Penn State.
“We spent a lot of time talking about football, but volleyball here at the University of Illinois is a really big deal,” Whitman said during Thursday’s athletics briefing, which went into detail on the changes to game day at Memorial Stadium. “We’ve got a tremendous tradition and a great, passionate fan base that comes out to Huff Hall every week to watch them play.”
Fans show up at State Farm Center for men’s basketball, too. The nearly uninterrupted run of sellouts to end the 2019-20 men’s basketball season saw the Illini rank 21st nationally in average attendance at 13,041.
Illinois has also been a near constant in the top 25 in the NCAA’s attendance records dating back to 1970.
“It is going to be very, very disappointing to our student-athletes who are here to compete as well as for our fans, who have been so very, very supportive to our athletic programs over the years,” Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said. “As I’ve said and Josh has repeated many, many times during this dialogue is we have some of the best student-athletes, but we also have some of the best fans in the world.
“I think they will understand, fundamentally, that our first and primary goal is the health and safety of every member of our university community. By not having our athletics program play out in the way they traditionally do is a way they can assist us in carrying out that primary responsibility of keeping everyone at this university safe.”