For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagam and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases bv county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com
MORNING BRIEFING:
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Champaign County remains at one, while the number of negative test results continues to grow.
— Among local people who have been tested, there have been 52 results that have been negative for COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
Local officials are still awaiting the results of 42 other tests.
— The state death toll jumped from one to four, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Thursday in announcing that COVID-19 had killed a Will County man in his 50s, a Cook County woman in her 80s and an out-of-state woman in her 70s who was visiting family in Sangamon County.
Also climbing Thursday: the number of confirmed cases statewide — from 288 to 422, the second triple-digit jump in as many days. The cases include people who range in age from 9 to 99.
At least 24 of Illinois’ 102 counties now have confirmed cases, with Macon, Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington and Williamson being added to the list. The Macon case — announced by the county’s health department — involved a man in his 70s without a history of travel or exposure.
— When residents of Oak Park wake up this morning, it will be to a village under lockdown.
The Chicago suburb of 52,265 became the first Illinois municipality to enact a shelter-in-place order — effective today and lasting until April 3 — after two ER doctors tested positive for COVID-19.
Could the entire state be next?
At a Thursday news conference, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is “evaluating every day” whether a shelter-in-place order might be necessary, saying that experts are advising, “this is going to take longer than people have expected.”
“I want to address some of the rumors that have been running around,” he added. “Essential services will not close. Interstates, highways and bridges will stay open. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations — these sources of fundamental supplies will continue to operate.
“There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas or medicine. Buy what you need, within reason.”
— Be warned, moms and dads: The statewide school shutdown may very well last beyond the March 30 date Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced last week.
“Parents should be contemplating the possibility that that might be extended,” Pritzker said Thursday, hours before Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city’s public schools would stay closed through April 20.
— Local shopping options shrunk again Thursday, with all TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Kohl’s stores — including ones in Champaign — shutting down.
TJ Maxx and HomeGoods locations worldwide — including the online store — will be closed for two weeks. Kohl’s plans to be closed until April 1 at the earliest.
Kohl’s said it will give all associates two weeks’ pay.
— Two days after the UI called off May’s commencement ceremonies, Parkland did the same.
To the Class of 2020, which was to celebrate on May 14 at Krannert Center, school officials said the college would “work diligently in the coming weeks to find alternative and safe ways to showcase” students and their achievements, possibly including a ceremony later in the year.
— Eastern Illinois also canceled commencement Thursday and said students who live in university housing would be granted prorated refunds or credits if they head home next week.
Like at the UI, EIU students have been advised to return to their permanent addresses after break. There’s no need to stay — online classes will replace face-to-face through semester’s end.