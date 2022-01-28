CHAMPAIGN — A woman in her 70s became the 32nd Champaign County resident to die this month of COVID-19.
It was the county's 260th death since the start of the pandemic, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of hospitalized county residents also rose again Friday, from 36 to 41.
Carle Foundation Hospital was caring for 125 patients, down by three from Thursday, with 11 of them in intensive care, according to Carle Health.
The health district also reported 583 new cases in the past day out of 7,759 new tests, for a positivity rate of 7.5 percent.
The number of currently active cases in the county declined again, by 19, to 1,234.
More to know:
- Total cases to date in Champaign County: 55,814.
- ZIP codes with over 100 cases: Champaign/61820, 343; Urbana/61801, 148; Champaign/61822, 145; Champaign/61821, 125; Rantoul/61866, 109.
- Available intensive-care beds out of a total of 153 in East Central Illinois Region 6: 18.